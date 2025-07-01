Anzeige
WKN: 696960 | ISIN: DE0006969603
Xetra
01.07.25 | 16:35
23,430 Euro
+1,08 % +0,250
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
MDAX
Prime Standard
STOXX Europe 600
01.07.2025
Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA: Borussia Dortmund and PUMA Extend Their Partnership Until 2034

DORTMUND, DE / ACCESS Newswire / July 1, 2025 / Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund and sports company PUMA have reached an agreement on a long-term extension of their partnership until June 30, 2034 at minimum.

"By extending our long-term partnership with BVB ahead of schedule, we are showing how important the club and its values are to us," said Matthias Bäumer, Chief Commercial Officer at PUMA. "Every season, the club's incredible fan culture, the passion of the legendary Yellow Wall and the team's attractive style of play inspire us anew. We look forward to continuing to write German soccer history together."

"Our partnership with PUMA has worked so well because we have the same attitude towards soccer and our values are strongly aligned," said Carsten Cramer, Managing Director of Borussia Dortmund. "What we have achieved together so far would not have been possible with any other partner and we are very pleased to continue on this path in the coming seasons."

As part of the contract extension, PUMA will continue to equip all men's, women's and youth teams and produce replica and fan merchandise.

Dortmund, July 1st, 2025

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
Borussia Dortmund Geschäftsführungs-GmbH

Contact:
Dr. Robin Steden
Inhouse Counsel / Investor Relations

SOURCE: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/travel/borussia-dortmund-and-puma-extend-their-partnership-until-2034-1044810

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
