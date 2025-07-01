Following Nearly Two Decades of Service, Stacy Thompson to Retire from KeyBank

DAYTON, OH / ACCESS Newswire / July 1, 2025 / Thompson has spent nearly 20 years with Key's Corporate Responsibility team, all in her hometown of Dayton

Stacy Thompson, Senior Vice President, Corporate Responsibility and Community Engagement, will retire from KeyBank effective July 4th. Thompson has spent nearly 20 years with Key's Corporate Responsibility team. Most recently, she led and provided valuable guidance to a national team of Corporate Responsibility Officers who execute KeyBank's community engagement strategy. In addition, Thompson has served as a Key4Women Certified Advisor, mentor for the MentorMe@Key program, and advisor to the Southwest and Central Ohio African Heritage Key Business Impact and Networking Group (AHKBING).

"Our colleagues and communities have benefited immensely from Stacy's collaborative spirit, expertise and steady guidance," said Jeff Bardonaro, KeyBank Dayton Market President. "We will miss her team-oriented leadership and friendship. We wish her the best as she moves into an exciting new chapter of her life."

A true community champion in her hometown of Dayton, Thompson has served on the Arcade Innovation Hub Board of Directors and Chair of the Greater West Dayton Incubator Advisory Committee. She served eight years as a member of the Dayton Public School Board from 2006 - 2014. In 2025, Thompson was named a Dayton Skyscraper, a metaphor for local leaders who stand tall in community for their career achievement and contributions to the quality of life in Dayton. She has also been named a YWCA Women of Influence honoree, Dayton Business Journal Top 50 Women in Dayton honoree, Dayton Daily News Top Ten Women honoree, and NAACP Community Service and Hall of Freedom award winner. Thompson received a KeyBank Chairman's Award in 2025.

Photo: Stacy Thompson, Senior Vice President, Corporate Responsibility and Community Engagement, KeyBank.

