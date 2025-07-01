

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A. O. Smith Corp. (AOS), Tuesday announced the appointment of Ming Cheng as Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer. Cheng will replace Bob Heideman and will join the company on July 7.



Cheng, who was most recently senior vice president of research and development for the Transportation and Electronics Business Group at 3M Co.



Heideman, who joined the Milwaukee, Wisconsin based A.O. Smith Corp. in 1994, has been serving as CTO since 20213. He will continue through Sept. 1, to ensure a smooth transition.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News