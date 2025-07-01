

REDMOND (dpa-AFX) - The Premier League and Microsoft (MSFT) have unveiled a landmark five-year alliance to revolutionize engagement for 1.8?billion fans across 189 countries.



Microsoft will serve as the official cloud and AI partner, modernizing the League's digital platforms, match analysis and internal operations.



Central to the deal is the new Premier League Companion powered by Azure OpenAI and Copilot embedded in the official app and website. It draws on 30 seasons of data, 300,000 articles and 9,000 videos to deliver tailored club, player and match insights.



Future updates will enable multilingual text and voice queries, AI-driven Fantasy Premier League management, real-time data overlays and post-match analysis via Azure AI Foundry services. Internally, Microsoft 365, Power Platform and Dynamics 365 will streamline workflows and data-led decision-making.



This partnership would set a new standard for technology-driven fan experiences.



MSFT is currently trading at $497.44, up $0.03 or 0.01 percent on the Nasdaq



