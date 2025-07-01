

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A report released by the Labor Department on Tuesday showed an unexpected increase by job openings in the U.S. in the month of May.



The Labor Department said job openings climbed to 7.769 million in May from an upwardly revised 7.395 million in April.



Economists had expected job openings to decrease to 7.300 million from the 7.391 million originally reported for the previous month.



The report said hires fell to 5.503 million in May from 5.615 million in April, while total separations declined to 5.242 million in May from 5.313 million in April.



Within separations, quits inched up to 3.293 million in May from 3.215 million in April, but layoffs decreased to 1.601 million in May from 1.789 million in April.



