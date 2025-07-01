Aaron Wangenheim Appointed as CEO and Sandip Mahajan Appointed as CFO of Yondr

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE: DBRG) ("DigitalBridge") and La Caisse (formerly CDPQ) today announced the successful completion of the acquisition of Yondr Group ("Yondr"), a global developer, owner, and operator of hyperscale data centers, from Cathexis Holdings, L.P. ("Cathexis"). This strategic investment enhances DigitalBridge and La Caisse's successful history of partnership in digital infrastructure investing, positioning Yondr to accelerate its expansion in strategic markets and meet the surging demand for hyperscale and AI-driven data center solutions. La Caisse is investing alongside DigitalBridge-managed investment vehicles and has assumed joint control of Yondr.

In connection with the completion of the acquisition, Aaron Wangenheim has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer, and Sandip Mahajan as Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately.

Yondr develops and operates data centers to address the complex data center capacity demands of the world's largest technology companies. As demand for advanced data processing capabilities expands, Yondr has more than 420MW of capacity committed to hyperscalers and significant additional land to support a total potential capacity of over 1GW. The company is well-positioned to capitalize on the growing demand for advanced data processing capabilities driven by ongoing digital transformation, the expansion of cloud solutions, and the rise of AI.?

"We're thrilled to finalize our acquisition of Yondr alongside La Caisse," said Jon Mauck, Senior Managing Director and Head of Data Centers at DigitalBridge. "With a diverse global portfolio of campuses, Yondr further strengthens DigitalBridge's world-class data center portfolio and reinforces our focus on being a global partner to the leading hyperscale, technology, and AI companies that are driving the digital economy. We look forward to working alongside Aaron and Sandip, who bring extensive leadership experience, as we support Yondr's strategy of developing and operating scaled capacity to meet the demands of AI and cloud computing. We are also very pleased to partner again with La Caisse, who shares our partnership-oriented approach to long-term value creation."

"Over the past few years, we have explored various direct investment opportunities in the data center space, and Yondr has stood out as a compelling platform to capitalize on the growth of the sector. At the end of 2024, we joined forces with DigitalBridge a trusted partner to invest in Yondr's next development phase under renewed leadership and ownership," said Emmanuel Jaclot, Executive Vice-President and Head of Infrastructure at La Caisse. "This investment reflects our conviction in the value of digital infrastructure and our confidence in Yondr's ability to scale with agility, innovate, and deliver AI-ready data solutions at pace."

DigitalBridge and La Caisse have a longstanding track record of partnership in the digital infrastructure sector. In 2019, La Caisse acquired a 30% stake in Vertical Bridge, the largest private owner and operator of communications infrastructure in the United States and a DigitalBridge portfolio company. In 2024, DigitalBridge and La Caisse supported Vertical Bridge's $3.3 billion tower transaction with Verizon, further solidifying their collaborative efforts to expand capabilities across the digital infrastructure ecosystem.

"I am proud to have supported Yondr on its journey since its formation in 2018. Yondr has become a vital infrastructure partner to many of the world's largest technology companies, and I believe DigitalBridge and La Caisse are the right partners to support Yondr through its next stage of growth. I look forward to seeing what the business will achieve," said William Harrison, CEO of Cathexis

Leadership Team Appointments

Mr. Wangenheim, who joins Yondr as Chief Executive Officer, brings over two decades of data center leadership and extensive experience overseeing the development and operations of data center campuses around the world. He spent over a decade at T5 Data Centers in roles of increasing responsibility, including eight years as Chief Operating Officer. Most recently, he served as an advisor and developer of customized data center solutions, where he worked with numerous investors evaluating both the property and operating aspects of the evolving data center industry. In his new role, Mr. Wangenheim will lead Yondr's next phase of growth, as the company continues to meet the growing demands of hyperscalers.

Mr. Mahajan, who joins Yondr as Chief Financial Officer, brings over three decades of financial leadership and infrastructure investment experience, including expertise in leveraged finance, equity and debt raising, and financial transformation. He has served as Chief Financial Officer at Mitie Group PLC, a publicly listed, UK-based support services business, and was earlier at Balfour Beatty PLC, a publicly listed construction services business in a number of roles, including as a project finance leader specializing in infrastructure equity investments.

"Yondr has an impressive track record as a leading developer, owner, and operator of hyperscale data centers, and I'm excited to be joining the company as Chief Executive Officer at such a pivotal time for the business and the industry," said Mr. Wangenheim. "I look forward to leading Yondr through its next phase of growth with the backing of two world-class investors that appreciate the critical role we play in supporting our clients."

Mr. Wangenheim succeeds Paul Cossell, who is retiring from the Chief Executive Officer role after two and a half years at Yondr and a nearly three-decade career in the construction and infrastructure industry. Mr. Mahajan succeeds Chester Reid, who is stepping down from the Chief Financial Officer role after more than two years at Yondr to pursue other business interests.

About DigitalBridge

DigitalBridge (NYSE: DBRG) is a leading global alternative asset manager dedicated to investing in digital infrastructure. With a heritage of 30 years investing in and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem, including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure, the DigitalBridge team manages approximately $100 billion of infrastructure assets on behalf of its limited partners and shareholders. For more information, visit: www.digitalbridge.com.

About La Caisse

At La Caisse, formerly CDPQ, we have invested for 60 years with a dual mandate: generate optimal long-term returns for our 48 depositors, who represent over 6 million Quebecers, and contribute to Québec's economic development.

As a global investment group, we are active in the major financial markets, private equity, infrastructure, real estate and private debt. As at December 31, 2024, La Caisse's net assets totalled CAD 473 billion. For more information, visit lacaisse.com or consult our LinkedIn or Instagram pages.

La Caisse is a registered trademark of Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec that is protected in Canada and other jurisdictions and licensed for use by its subsidiaries.

About Yondr Group

Yondr Group is a global developer, owner, and operator of hyperscale data centers. The company specializes in delivering and operating dedicated infrastructure that is engineered for scale. As an organisation, our mission -'Global capacity responsible delivery'- ensures that we achieve our vision of a tomorrow without constraints. For more information, visit www.yondrgroup.com.

About Cathexis

Cathexis is a private investment holding company based in San Juan, Puerto Rico. The firm's investment strategy is value-oriented and opportunistic, with a primary focus on private equity, growth equity and venture capital. The firm invests directly in contracting, real estate, energy, data center, and venture capital opportunities. The investment team targets opportunities where the firm's flexible and permanent capital base, long-term investment horizon, and industry expertise give the firm a significant advantage. Cathexis believes that strong alignment with management teams and operating partners along with its ability to commit long-term capital are key drivers of its success. For more information, visit www.cathexis.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," or "potential" or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases which are predictions of or indicate future events or trends and which do not relate solely to historical matters. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, and may cause actual results to differ significantly from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. Factors that might cause such a difference include the impact of AI and cloud computing on the demand for data center power and capacity, the ability of Yondr to scale and complete its next development phase under new leadership and ownership and other risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in DigitalBridge's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and its other reports filed from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements reflect DigitalBridge's good faith beliefs, assumptions and expectations, but they are not guarantees of future performance. DigitalBridge cautions investors not to unduly rely on any forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. DigitalBridge is under no duty to update any of these forward-looking statements after the date of this press release, nor to conform prior statements to actual results or revised expectations, and DigitalBridge does not intend to do so.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250701076482/en/

Contacts:

Media Contacts:

DigitalBridge

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher

Sarah Salky

(212) 355-4449

dbrg-jf@joelefrank.com

La Caisse

Conrad Harrington

+ 1 514 847-5493

charrington@lacaisse.com

Yondr Group

Louise Donkor, Marketing Communications Director

press@yondrgroup.com

Cathexis

press@cathexis.com