

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Grande Group Limited (GRAN), Tuesday announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 1.875 million shares at the price of $5.00 per share, amounting to a total of approximately $9.375 million.



The company intends to use the proceeds for strengthening the corporate finance advisory business, developing the asset management business, establishing equity capital market services, and general working capital purposes.



The company has also announced a 45-day option to purchase upto an additional 281,250 shares at the offering price.



The shares are expected to commence trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on July 1, 2025 under the ticker symbol 'GRAN.'



The offering is set to close on July 2, 2025.



