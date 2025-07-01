Anzeige
Bay Ridge Honda Announces Exclusive 7-Day Fourth of July Sales Event

Limited-Time Savings Kick Off the Honda Summer Sales Event in Brooklyn

BROOKLYN, NY / ACCESS Newswire / July 1, 2025 / Bay Ridge Honda is launching one of its most anticipated events of the year with a limited-time 7-Day Fourth of July Sales Event, taking place from Monday, July 1 through Sunday, July 7, 2025. This exclusive promotion, part of the nationwide Honda Summer Sales Event, offers limited-time pricing opportunities on select 2024 Honda models, including the CR-V, Accord, Civic, Pilot, and HR-V.

Designed to give shoppers from Brooklyn, Manhattan, Queens, Staten Island, and the Bronx more reasons to compare, this local event is particularly appealing to customers also considering summer lease and finance offers from Toyota, Hyundai, Kia, Jeep, or Mazda dealerships.

Event information and inventory are available at www.BayRidgeHonda.com.

A Sale Inside the Sale, Only at Bay Ridge Honda

While the national Honda Summer Sales Event runs throughout July, Bay Ridge Honda is offering additional local incentives and limited-time specials for just seven days. From July 1 to July 7, shoppers can take advantage of:

Special holiday-week pricing and lease offers on new 2024 models

Additional dealer incentives available on-site

Trade-in bonus opportunities for all makes and models

Flexible lease options designed to fit a variety of budgets

"These seven days represent a unique opportunity to save," said Robert Scarpaci, General Manager of Bay Ridge Honda. "We've structured this event to offer excellent value, clear terms, and flexible options to shoppers throughout New York City. Whether you're comparing offers from Toyota or Hyundai, or considering your next lease or upgrade, we encourage you to stop by and explore what we can offer."

Easy Financing Options for a Range of Credit Profiles

Bay Ridge Honda offers finance and lease programs for a wide variety of credit situations. Customers can start the process online, where many shoppers receive preliminary decisions quickly, or visit the dealership in person to work with a finance specialist.

Pre-qualification available online with no hard inquiry required initially

A range of lease and finance options available.

Customers with less-than-perfect credit are encouraged to apply

Current lessees from Toyota, Hyundai, Kia, Jeep, and Mazda welcome

All financing is subject to lender approval. Terms and conditions apply.

Trade-In Offers Available On the Spot

Bay Ridge Honda invites all vehicle owners to use its Express Cash Offer Tool to receive a real-time appraisal for their current vehicle, regardless of make or model. Vehicles do not need to be Hondas to qualify. Customers can sell their car outright or apply its value toward a new purchase or lease.

Convenient Brooklyn Location, Open Every Day During the Event

Bay Ridge Honda is located at 8801 4th Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11209, just minutes from the Belt Parkway and the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge. The showroom is open every day during the event, and walk-ins are welcome.

"We're encouraging customers to come early in the week to get the best selection," added Scarpaci. "Our goal is to deliver clear options, quality vehicles, and flexible pricing that make the car-buying experience more comfortable and convenient."

Event Overview

Event: Bay Ridge Honda 7-Day Fourth of July Sales Event
Dates: July 1 to July 7, 2025
Location: Bay Ridge Honda, 8801 4th Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11209
Phone: (718) 836-4600
Website: www.BayRidgeHonda.com

About Bay Ridge Honda

Bay Ridge Honda has been serving Brooklyn and the greater New York City area for more than 30 years. The dealership offers new and certified pre-owned Honda vehicles, expert maintenance services, and a variety of finance solutions. Known for its community-focused approach and transparent pricing, Bay Ridge Honda welcomes shoppers who are also considering offers from other leading brands such as Toyota, Hyundai, Kia, Mazda, and Jeep.

Contact Information

Ariana Toshek
Marketing Director
vip@bayridgehonda.com
855-416-5817

Robert Scarpaci
General Manager
rscarpaci@bayridgecars.com
718-836-4600

.

SOURCE: Bay Ridge Honda



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/bay-ridge-honda-announces-exclusive-7-day-fourth-of-july-sales-event-1042430

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
