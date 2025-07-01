

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Brainlab SE Tuesday announced postponing of the planned Initial Public Offering or IPO and listing of the company.



The company that digitizes medical workflows, from diagnosis to therapy, to better treatment possibilities said it will consider IPO at a later time.



Brainlab had scheduled the Initial Public Offering of its shares in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock for Thursday, July 3, 2025.



Reports said the recent geopolitical turbulences have prompted the company to put the IPO on hold.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News