Eurobio Scientific completes the acquisition of Life Science unit

of Voden Medical Instruments Spa in Italy

Paris, July 1st, 2025

Eurobio Scientific (FR0013240934, ALERS), (FR0013240934, ALERS, PEA-PME eligible), a leading French group in in vitro specialty medical diagnostics and life sciences, today announces the completion of the acquisition of the assets of the Life Science unit of Voden Medical Instruments Spa1. The unit focuses on diagnostics, cellular and molecular biology as well as genome analysis and distributes our GenDx line of products in Italy. Payment will be made entirely in cash, financed with both the Group's cash and through a bank loan.

This acquisitions will allow Eurobio Scientific to reinforce its operations in Italy and commercially integrate the distribution of its proprietary products.

About Eurobio Scientific



Eurobio Scientific is a key player in the field of specialty in vitro diagnostics. It is involved from research to manufacturing and commercialization of diagnostic tests in the fields of transplantation, immunology and infectious diseases, and sells instruments and products for research laboratories, including biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. Through many partnerships and a strong presence in hospitals, Eurobio Scientific has established its own distribution network and a portfolio of proprietary products in the molecular biology field. The Group has approximately 290 employees and four production units based in the Paris region, in Germany, in the Netherlands and in the United States, and several affiliates based in Dorking UK, Sissach Switzerland, Bünde Germany, Antwerp Belgium, Utrecht in The Netherlands and Milan in Italy.

Eurobio Scientific's reference shareholder is the EurobioNext holding company which brings together its two directors, Jean-Michel Carle and Denis Fortier, alongside the "Pépites et Territoires" by AXA & NextStage AM investment program, managed by NextStage AM.



For more information, please visit: www.eurobio-scientific.com



The company is publicly listed on the Euronext Growth market in Paris

Euronext Growth BPI Innovation, PEA-PME 150 and Next Biotech indices, Euronext European Rising Tech label.

Symbol: ALERS - ISIN Code: FR0013240934 - Reuters: ALERS.PA - Bloomberg: ALERS:FP





1 The amount of the transaction remains confidential at the request of the seller.