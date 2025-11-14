Regulatory News:

ABL Diagnostics (Euronext Paris: ABLD), a French company specializing in advanced molecular diagnostics, announces the signing of an exclusive distribution agreement with Eurobio Scientific (Euronext Growth Paris: ALERS, ISIN FR0013240934), a leading in vitro diagnostics company, for the commercialization of its VELA product line within a defined segment of the French public hospital market.

Effectively, this agreement aims to enhance access to ABL Diagnostics' next-generation sequencing (NGS) and viral genotyping solutions, while ensuring optimal local service for end users.

A targeted collaboration to enhance customer service

Under the agreement:

A list of existing customers will be transferred to Eurobio Scientific, which will manage their commercial, logistical, and first-line technical support;

Other customers will continue to be managed directly by ABL Diagnostics, ensuring continuity and high-level technical expertise.

This differentiated approach enables optimized market coverage while maintaining a high standard of service for healthcare professionals and patients.

A logical continuation with a long-standing partner

Eurobio Scientific has historically distributed the VELA product line in France and several European countries, prior to its integration into ABL Diagnostics' portfolio. Its subsidiary, Eurobio Scientific UK, currently distributes both the VELA and DeepChek® platforms as complementary technological and scientific solutions designed to meet diverse clinical needs and market segments.

In this context, it is strategically sound to continue this collaboration on selected key accounts in France, leveraging Eurobio's experience and ensuring a seamless transition for end users.

A consistent European expansion strategy

This agreement follows several recent strategic announcements by ABL Diagnostics:

The appointment of ABL Diagnostics as exclusive distributor of Vela Diagnostics in EMEA (press release, September 5, 2024);

The strengthening of the strategic partnership with Vela Diagnostics (press release, October 17, 2024).

Advanced technology for hospital virology

The VELA product line, distributed by ABL Diagnostics, includes CE-IVD and RUO solutions for NGS-based molecular diagnostics, with applications in virology, particularly for HIV, HCV, and CMV genotyping. These products enable precise detection of viral mutations, essential for personalized therapeutic management.

"This partnership with Eurobio Scientific is fully aligned with our growth strategy in the public hospital market. It allows us to optimize commercial coverage while ensuring proximity service and high-level technical support," said Chalom Sayada, CEO of ABL Diagnostics. The detailed terms of the agreement remain confidential.

About ABL Diagnostics (ABLD)

ABL Diagnostics (ABLD) is an international company that specializes in innovative molecular biology tests and global solutions for its customers:

Molecular polymerase chain reaction (PCR) detection UltraGene, and

Genotyping by DNA sequencing DeepChek®.

ABL Diagnostics markets its entire product range globally through its own sales team and a network of exclusive distributors active on all continents. ABL Diagnostics' customers are academic clinical pathology laboratories, private reference laboratories and researchers willing to implement innovative and robust microbiological content in constant expansion. ABL Diagnostics has been marketing the products and services of its sister company CDL Pharma since the second half of 2025 through an intra-group strategy agreement.

An expanding portfolio of microbiology products:

HIV Drug resistance testing, including a whole genome kit.

SARS-CoV-2, Tuberculosis, Hepatitis B and C Advanced Detection Solutions.

Microbiome and taxonomy 16s/18s RNA-based analyses.

Other viral and bacterial targets Comprehensive molecular assays.

Integrated Solutions:

Real-time syndromic PCR tests

Nadis® Patient Medical Record used in more than 200 hospitals in France for the management of HIV and hepatitis.

MediaChek® Clinical Sample Collection Kits.

ABL Diagnostics, headquartered in Woippy, is a public limited company listed on compartment B of the regulated market of Euronext in Paris (Euronext: ABLD ISIN: FR001400AHX6). These molecular biology products generate recurring revenues and cover one of the largest portfolios of applications in microbiology.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251113822479/en/

Contacts:

ABL Diagnostics SA

Société anonyme au capital de 1 611 465,60 euros

Headquarters: 72C route de Thionville 57140 WOIPPY

552 064 933 R.C.S. METZ

Tel: +33 (0)7 83 64 68 50

Email: info@abldiagnostics.com

https://www.abldiagnostics.com/