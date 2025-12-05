Regulatory News:

ABL Diagnostics S.A. (ISIN: FR001400AHX6, ticker: ABLD, listed on Euronext Paris) informs its shareholders and the market that a temporary transfer of 128,026 shares of the company was executed on November 12, 2025 and reported by email to the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF) on November 13, 2025, in accordance with Article L.22-10-48 of the French Commercial Code.

The ONDE disclosure dated December 3, 2025 can be accessed on the AMF database: https://bdif.amf-france.org/fr/details/2025DD1072556.

This transaction is part of the second Agreement between Advanced Biological Laboratories S.A. (ABL Luxembourg) and Alumni Capital LP (Delaware, USA) and Alumni Capital Limited (British Virgin Islands), as announced on October 22, 2025.

The shares were converted into bearer form to enable delivery under the "Delivery versus Payment" mechanisms specified in the Agreement. This is not a definitive economic sale but a technical movement with no impact on the company's capital structure or voting rights, which remain attached to the loaned shares.

This temporary transfer did not involve any payment from Alumni Capital, nor any compensation to Advanced Biological Laboratories S.A. (ABL Luxembourg) or ABL Diagnostics.

To date, no other transaction under the October 22 Agreement has been executed. In line with our commitment to transparency, any future share transfer under this Agreement will be subject to a public announcement and reported to the AMF via the ONDE platform.

This transaction is not material and does not affect the company's strategy, governance, or outlook.

About ABL Diagnostics (ABLD)

ABL Diagnostics (ABLD) is an international company that specializes in innovative molecular biology tests and global solutions for its customers:

Molecular polymerase chain reaction (PCR) detection UltraGene, and

Genotyping by DNA sequencing DeepChek.

ABL Diagnostics markets its entire product range globally through its own sales team and a network of exclusive distributors active on all continents. ABL Diagnostics' customers are academic clinical pathology laboratories, private reference laboratories and researchers willing to implement innovative and robust microbiological content in constant expansion.

ABL Diagnostics has been marketing the products and services of its sister company CDL Pharma since the second half of 2025 through an intra-group strategy agreement.

An expanding portfolio of microbiology products:

HIV Drug resistance testing, including a whole genome kit.

SARS-CoV-2, Tuberculosis, Hepatitis B and C Advanced Detection Solutions.

Microbiome and taxonomy 16s/18s RNA-based analyses.

Other viral and bacterial targets Comprehensive molecular assays.

Integrated Solutions

Real-time syndromic PCR tests

Nadis Patient Medical Record used in more than 200 hospitals in France for the management of HIV and hepatitis.

MediaChek Clinical Sample Collection Kits.

ABL Diagnostics, headquartered in Woippy, is a public limited company listed on compartment B of the regulated market of Euronext in Paris (Euronext: ABLD ISIN: FR001400AHX6). These molecular biology products generate recurring revenues and cover one of the largest portfolios of applications in microbiology.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251205597661/en/

Contacts:

ABL Diagnostics SA

Société anonyme au capital de 1 611 465,60 euros

Headquarters: 72C route de Thionville 57140

WOIPPY

552 064 933 R.C.S. METZ



Tel: +33 (0)7 83 64 68 50

Email: info@abldiagnostics.com

https://www.abldiagnostics.com/