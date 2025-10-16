Regulatory News:

ABL Diagnostics (Euronext Paris: ABLD ISIN: FR001400AHX6) announces the switch from a fixing-based trading mode to continuous trading as from November 3rd, 2025, in accordance with Euronext market rules. This press release is provided pursuant to the issuer's disclosure obligations and does not constitute an offer or solicitation to buy or sell securities.

This change is intended to enhance liquidity and increase the attractiveness of the share for investors.

From that date, ABL Diagnostics shares will be traded continuously on Euronext Paris from 9:00 am to 5:30 pm, with a pre-opening from 7:15 am to 9:00 am and a pre-closing from 5:30 pm to 5:35 pm, followed by the closing auction at 5:35 pm.

The existing liquidity contract with AllInvest Securities will continue to support trading.

ABL Diagnostics reminds that this change does not affect the nature of the shares or shareholders' rights.

About ABL Diagnostics (ABLD)

ABL Diagnostics (ABLD) is an international company that specializes in innovative molecular biology tests and global solutions for its customers:

Molecular polymerase chain reaction (PCR) detection UltraGene, and

Genotyping by DNA sequencing DeepChek

ABL Diagnostics markets its entire product range globally through its own sales team and a network of exclusive distributors active on all continents. ABL Diagnostics' customers are academic clinical pathology laboratories, private reference laboratories and researchers willing to implement innovative and robust microbiological content in constant expansion.

ABL Diagnostics has been marketing the products and services of its sister company CDL Pharma since the second half of 2025 through an intra-group strategy agreement.

An expanding portfolio of microbiology products:

HIV Drug resistance testing, including a whole genome kit.

SARS-CoV-2, Tuberculosis, Hepatitis B and C Advanced Detection Solutions.

Microbiome and taxonomy 16s/18s RNA-based analyses.

Other viral and bacterial targets Comprehensive molecular assays.

Integrated Solutions

Real-time syndromic PCR tests

Nadis Patient Medical Record used in more than 200 hospitals in France for the management of HIV and hepatitis.

ABL Diagnostics, headquartered in Woippy, is a public limited company listed on compartment B of the regulated market of Euronext in Paris (Euronext: ABLD ISIN: FR001400AHX6). These molecular biology products generate recurring revenues and cover one of the largest portfolios of applications in microbiology.

