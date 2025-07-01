Anzeige
Nächster Kursturbo?: 226 % Plus seit Januar - wie weit kann diese Aktie noch steigen?
WKN: 925631 | ISIN: FR0000072373 | Ticker-Symbol: EGID
Frankfurt
01.07.25 | 08:01
0,530 Euro
+6,00 % +0,030
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.07.2025 18:06 Uhr
90 Leser
Egide: Exit from the "Penalty Bench" compartment as of July 2nd, 2025

Bollène (France), July 1st, 2025 - 06:00pm (CET)
Press Release

Return to normal trading on
Euronext Growth Paris

Exit from the "Penalty Bench" compartment as of July 2nd, 2025

Egide Group (Euronext Growth Paris- ISIN: FR0000072373 - Ticker: ALGID), worldwide provider of hermetic packages and connectors and heat dissipation solutions for sensitive electronic components, announces that its shares will return to normal trading as of July 2nd, 2025.

Following the publication of its 2024 Annual Financial Report on June 30, 2025, Euronext has confirmed to the Egide Group the return of its shares to the standard trading group, ending the temporary transfer to the "Penalty Bench" compartment since May 16, 2025.

This normalization allows shareholders and investors to conduct their transactions again under normal conditions, without restriction from any account-holding institution.

The Egide Group thanks its shareholders and investors for their continued confidence during this transitional period.

FINANCIAL CALENDAR
2025 HY Revenue: July 30, 2025
Combined General Meeting: September 10, 2025 - 11:00 am at the head office in Bollène
2025 HY Results: October 20, 2025

CONTACTS

EGIDEDavid HIENCEO+33 4 90 30 35 98dhien@fr.egide-group.com

FIN'EXTENSO Isabelle APRILE Financial Communications Agency+33 6 17 38 61 78i.aprile@finextenso.fr

About Egide Group - Keep up to date with all the Group's news online: www.egide-group.com et LinkedIn

Egide is a group with an international dimension, specialized in the manufacture of hermetic packages and heat dissipation solutions for sensitive electronic components. It operates in cutting edge markets with strong technology barriers to entry in all critical industry segments (Thermal Imaging. Optronics. High-Frequency. Power Units…). Egide is the only pure player in this market niche with manufacturing bases in France and the United States.

EGIDE is listed on Euronext Growth Paris- ISIN: FR0000072373 - Ticker: ALGID


