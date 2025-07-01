Egide: Exit from the "Penalty Bench" compartment as of July 2nd, 2025

Bollène (France), July 1st, 2025 - 06:00pm (CET)

Press Release

Return to normal trading on

Euronext Growth Paris

Exit from the "Penalty Bench" compartment as of July 2nd, 2025

Egide Group (Euronext Growth Paris- ISIN: FR0000072373 - Ticker: ALGID), worldwide provider of hermetic packages and connectors and heat dissipation solutions for sensitive electronic components, announces that its shares will return to normal trading as of July 2nd, 2025.

Following the publication of its 2024 Annual Financial Report on June 30, 2025, Euronext has confirmed to the Egide Group the return of its shares to the standard trading group, ending the temporary transfer to the "Penalty Bench" compartment since May 16, 2025.

This normalization allows shareholders and investors to conduct their transactions again under normal conditions, without restriction from any account-holding institution.

The Egide Group thanks its shareholders and investors for their continued confidence during this transitional period.

