Egide: Ignace Dupon appointed Group CEO effective August 1st, 2025

Bollène (France), July 2nd 2025 - 08:45 am (CET)

Press Release

CHANGE IN GOVERNANCE

IGNACE DUPON APPOINTED GROUP CEO EFFECTIVE AUGUST 1ST, 2025

Egide Group (Euronext Growth Paris- ISIN: FR0000072373 - Ticker: ALGID), worldwide provider of hermetic packages and connectors and heat dissipation solutions for sensitive electronic components, today announces an important change in its governance, as part of a strategic continuity approach and strengthening of transatlantic synergies.

Appointment of Ignace DUPON

After four years at the EGIDE Group, David HIEN will leave the EGIDE Group and his position as CEO on July 31, 2025. The Board of Directors wishes to commend his dedication and achievements, particularly in terms of customer diversification and the Group's transformation towards a more integrated approach.

The Board of Directors, meeting on July 1st, 2025, under the chairmanship of Philippe BENSUSSAN, announces the appointment of Ignace DUPON as Group CEO, effective August 1st, 2025. This appointment is part of an operational and strategic continuity, with Ignace DUPON having held key positions within the Group for more than ten years and currently leading US operations as General Manager of Egide USA since 2023 and Santier since 2024.

Acceleration of transatlantic synergies and commercial development

This governance transition aims to strengthen the integration of the Group's French and American operations, capitalizing on Ignace DUPON's field expertise acquired on both sides of the Atlantic. His in-depth knowledge of international markets and commercial experience constitute major assets to continue the Group's expansion and develop new strategic accounts.

Philippe BENSUSSAN, Chairman of the Board of Directors of EGIDE Group, states: "We would like to warmly thank David HIEN for his commitment and the results achieved during his mandate. He was able to drive forward a dynamic transformation focused on the Group's development and contributed to significantly expanding our customer portfolio. With the appointment of Ignace DUPON, we can rely on an experienced leader who is fully aware of our operational and strategic challenges. His practical vision, acquired over the last six years at EGIDE USA, will enable him to accelerate synergies between our French and American entities, while continuing our efforts to diversify into international markets."

Ignace DUPON adds: "First of all, I would like to thank David HIEN for the work he has accomplished and the confidence he has placed in me over the last few years. Leveraging my experience within the Group and my knowledge of the American and European markets, I am determined to pursue Egide's growth strategy by strengthening our international commercial positioning. My priority will be to maximize synergies between our French and American facilities to offer our customers an even more integrated and responsive approach, while accelerating the development of new strategic partnerships. I am fully in line with the Group's excellent work in revitalizing its markets, and I am very confident in our ability to continue this positive momentum, both for the end of 2025 and for the years to come, based on an ambitious and sustainable strategic vision."

Biography - Ignace DUPON - LinkedIn - With a civil engineering degree in electronics and management from the University of Leuven (KUL), Ignace DUPON is known for his leadership, strategic vision, and ability to grow businesses in complex international markets. International executive with over 30 years' experience in the high-tech and industrial sectors, he has held key positions within the Egide Group since 2014: Sales Director for Europe and Asia, then in the U.S. as Purchasing Director and now as GM of the Cambridge and San Diego (MD) sites. At EGIDE, he has led major strategic transformations including a return to profitability, client portfolio diversification, industrial restructuring, and the development of strategic accounts.

Prior to Egide, he held senior purchasing, commercial and business development roles at Keopsys, Highwave Optical Technologies, and Alcatel Optronics, where he built international teams and negotiated industrial partnerships.

FINANCIAL CALENDAR

2025 HY Revenue: July 30, 2025

Combined General Meeting: September 10, 2025 - 11:00 am at the head office in Bollène

2025 HY Results: October 20, 2025

About Egide Group - Keep up to date with all the Group's news online: www.egide-group.com and LinkedIn

Egide is a group with an international dimension, specialized in the manufacture of hermetic packages and heat dissipation solutions for sensitive electronic components. It operates in cutting edge markets with strong technology barriers to entry in all critical industry segments (Thermal Imaging. Optronics. High-Frequency. Power Units…). Egide is the only pure player in this market niche with manufacturing bases in France and the United States.

EGIDE is listed on Euronext Growth Paris- ISIN: FR0000072373 - Ticker: ALGID