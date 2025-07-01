ABB Electrification: New ABB circuit breaker to make AI data centers and advanced manufacturing more resilient

ZURICH, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The new SACE Emax 3 air circuit breaker will improve energy security and resilience of power systems in critical infrastructure - including data centers, factories, hospitals, and airports

Cutting-edge breaker includes sensing, intelligence and advanced algorithms to provide predictive maintenance

Emax 3 is world's first cybersecurity SL2 certified air circuit breaker



ABB has revealed the next generation of its flagship air circuit breaker, the SACE Emax 3. Aimed at large facilities with high power demands, including data centers, advanced manufacturing sites and critical infrastructure including hospitals and airports, the innovative Emax 3 is designed to address increased concerns about grid stability, cybersecurity, and the surging power needs of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in data centers.

The successor to the industry-leading Emax 2 smart circuit breaker, the Emax 3 introduces cutting-edge technology to minimize the risk of power outages. Featuring the industry's most accurate power sensors and data analytics, the Emax 3 collects and analyses real-time data from the electrical system, including power usage, system health, and environmental conditions such as temperature. This information is shared remotely or on the Emax 3 touchscreen, offering users real-time insights, warnings, and recommendations for precise maintenance.

Emax 3 is the world's first air circuit breaker with Security Level 2 IEC 62443 cybersecurity certification. It is also the first with a fully integrated arc flash detection system to enhance safety and reliability.

"Critical infrastructure needs resilient electrical systems. As demand for advanced electrification solutions continues to grow, the new SACE Emax 3 will help customers stay ahead of changing power requirements and protect business-critical uptime," said Massimiliano Cifalitti, Smart Power President, ABB Electrification. "Emax 3 is a breakthrough for energy resilience, helping solve some of the leading causes of power outages. Its built-in intelligence helps customers make their power management and maintenance proactive and predictive."

ABB's SACE-brand air circuit breakers are recognised for their reliability and performance, with millions installed worldwide protecting buildings and critical facilities.

Lara Cortinovis, Head of Distribution & Energy Management, ABB Electrification, said: "Power outages can now be a million-dollar problem, with customers telling us they are concerned with grid instability, human error and cybersecurity vulnerabilities. Solutions to improve on-site resilience are seen as critical. ABB innovations like Emax 3 will be at the heart of solutions to make critical infrastructure more secure and reliable."

Uptime Intelligence's 2025 survey-based Annual Outages Analysis indicates that power failures account for more than half of digital infrastructure outages; that more than half of significant outages cost more than $100,000 and one in five data center operators say their most recent significant outage cost more than $1million).

ABB is a global technology leader in electrification and automation, enabling a more sustainable and resource-efficient future. By connecting its engineering and digitalization expertise, ABB helps industries run at high performance, while becoming more efficient, productive and sustainable so they outperform. At ABB, we call this 'Engineered to Outrun'. The company has over 140 years of history and around 110,000 employees worldwide. ABB's shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange

ABB Electrification is a global technology leader enabling the efficient and reliable distribution of electricity from source to socket. With more than 50,000 employees across 100 countries, we collaborate with our customers and partners to solve the world's greatest challenges in electrical distribution and energy management. As the energy transition accelerates and electricity demands grow, we are electrifying the world in a safe, smart and sustainable way. At ABB, we are 'Engineered to Outrun', and we are passionate about helping our customers and partners do the same. go.abb/electrification

