Evrima Plc - AGM Notice

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 01

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED WITHIN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS DEEMED BY EVRIMA PLC TO CONSTITUTE INSIDE INFORMATION AS STIPULATED UNDER THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014, AS AMENDED ("MAR"). ON THE PUBLICATION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT VIA A REGULATORY INFORMATION SERVICE ("RIS"), THIS INSIDE INFORMATION IS NOW CONSIDERED TO BE IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN.

Evrima Plc [AQSE: EVA]

("Evrima" or the "Company")

Notice of Annual General Meeting

Evrima is pleased to announce that its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") will be held at Birchin Court, 20 Birchin Lane, Bank, London, EC3V 9DU, United Kingdom on Monday, 28 July 2025 at 10.30 a.m.

The AGM notice will be posted to Shareholders tomorrow and will shortly be available on the Company's website at https://evrimaplc.com/ .

The Directors of Evrima accept responsibility for this announcement.

This announcement contains information which, prior to its disclosure, was inside information as stipulated under Regulation 11 of the Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019/310 (as amended).

-Ends-

Enquiries:

Company

Burns Singh Tennent-Bhohi (CEO & Director) burns@evrimaplc.com

Bowsprit Partners Limited (Corporate Adviser)

John Treacy / Luis Brime +44 (0) 203 833 4430