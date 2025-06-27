Evrima Plc - Annual Financial Report

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 27

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED WITHIN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS DEEMED BY EVRIMA PLC TO CONSTITUTE INSIDE INFORMATION AS STIPULATED UNDER THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014, AS AMENDED ("MAR"). ON THE PUBLICATION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT VIA A REGULATORY INFORMATION SERVICE ("RIS"), THIS INSIDE INFORMATION IS NOW CONSIDERED TO BE IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN.

Evrima PLC

("Evrima" or the "Company")

AQSE: EVA

Audited Annual Results for the Year Ended 31 December 2024

Evrima Plc, the investment issuer focused on opportunities within the commodities, mineral exploration and development sectors, is pleased to announce its final results for the year ended 31 December 2024.

The financial information below has been extracted from the audited financial statements of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2024, which have been prepared in compliance with United Kingdom Accounting Standards, including Financial Reporting Standard 102, "The Financial Reporting Standard applicable in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland" ("FRS102") and the Companies Act 2006. The Annual Report is available from the Company's website at www.evrimaplc.com .

The Directors of the Company, who have issued this RIS announcement after due and careful enquiry, accept responsibility for its content.

Review of business

The financial year ended 31 December 2024 represented a period of considered progress and strategic development for Evrima Plc (the "Company"). Amidst a gradually stabilising global investment environment, we remained focused on evaluating new opportunities while continuing to support the advancement of our existing portfolio-most notably, our principal investment in Eastport Ventures Inc ("Eastport").

Our investment strategy remains firmly centred on the natural resources sector, where we continue to see long-term value creation potential. During the year, we directed our attention to opportunities in jurisdictions that demonstrate both geological prospectivity and regulatory stability. This approach underpins our commitment to identifying assets that can generate meaningful returns through exploration and development success.

Our largest and most significant holding, Eastport, made substantial corporate and operational progress during the period. In March 2025, Eastport entered into a definitive amalgamation agreement with Penbar Capital Ltd ("Penbar"), a capital pool company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange. The transaction, which is progressing in line with expectations, will see Penbar acquire Eastport by way of a three-cornered amalgamation and is anticipated to complete in the second half of 2025.

This transaction marks a major milestone in Eastport's evolution, and we believe it will deliver greater visibility, improved access to capital markets, and enhanced strategic optionality for the business. In preparation for this listing, Eastport commissioned a 43-101 Technical Report from Micon International and continued to strengthen its leadership team, including the appointment of David Minchin as Chairman. David brings significant experience across geology, capital markets, and executive leadership, and his appointment reflects the increasing maturity of Eastport's operations.

In addition to supporting Eastport's progression, we actively reviewed a range of new investment opportunities during the year, remaining guided by our disciplined capital allocation principles. Our aim remains to identify and support ventures that align with our sectoral focus and offer compelling long-term upside potential.

Throughout 2024, we continued to exercise strict cost control. For a further consecutive year, the Board of the Company received no cash remuneration, no equity-based compensation, and participated in no salary sacrifice schemes. This policy reflects our commitment to maximising shareholder value and ensuring that the Company's financial resources are directed solely towards value-accretive activities.

As we look ahead to 2025, we do so with cautious optimism. The anticipated public market debut of Eastport marks a significant value inflection point for our portfolio, while broader commodity trends and investor sentiment continue to improve. We remain committed to our strategic focus, guided by patience, discipline, and a long-term perspective.

On behalf of the Board, we thank our shareholders for their continued support and belief in the Company's strategy.

Investment interests & progress to 31 December 2024

Eastport Ventures Inc

Shareholding at beginning of the year: 4,026,902

Shareholding at year end: 4,026,902

Warrants held as at year end:

1,281,265 Strike Price: CAD$0.20 / Life to Expiry: June 2027

215,144 Strike Price: CAD$0.20 / 1-Year post admission

215,144 Strike Price: CAD $0.30 / 3-Years post admission

Burns Singh Tennent-Bhohi, Chief Executive Officer & Director of the Company is a Founding Director in Eastport and the current Chief Executive Officer.

Evrima's principal investment is Eastport, an innovative Canadian mineral exploration and development company that is focused on progressing critical metals projects located in Botswana. Eastport has a portfolio of six projects in Botswana covering 3,938 sq km's prospective for copper, nickel, rare earths, uranium, and diamonds.

Over the past year Eastport has made substantial progress towards its near-term objective of concluding a go-public transaction on a recognised investment exchange in North America. Notable milestones have been achieved over the past year to aid this objective, including the appointment of David Minchin as Chairman. David brings a wealth of both capital markets and geologic experience to Eastport, having been CEO at AIM-listed Helium One, and Chairman of Helix Exploration, as well as having been Director of Geology for African Minerals Exploration & Development Funds (AMED), responsible for $450 million investment into exploration projects across Africa.

Meanwhile, in March 2025, Eastport entered into a definitive amalgamation agreement with Penbar, a capital pool company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, whereby Penbar will acquire all of the issued and outstanding securities of Eastport by way of a three-cornered amalgamation. Eastport has advised that the transaction is progressing well and is on target to complete in the second half of 2025.

As part of the process to conclude the transaction, Micon International has completed a 43-101 Technical Report for Penbar on Eastport's material property, Matsitama. The parties are now focused on concluding the key documentation to finalise the qualifying transaction.

Eastport's three key projects are as follows:

Matsitama (Copper)

Matsitama is comprised of three known targets within the Matsitama Schist Belt, an accreted terrane thrusted atop an Archean plutonic complex at the western end of the Zimbabwe Craton. The most advanced target is Nakalakwana, which hosts an historic SAMREC resource (non-compliant) of 9.9 Mt at 0.46% Cu, which Eastport is seeking to increase markedly.

Phudulooga, meanwhile, is a shear hosted high-grade hydrothermal deposit with a known 1,600 m x 30 m copper zone within and marginal to the Bushman Fault Zone. The vein mineralisation is reporting high percentages of copper. Moving forward, Eastport intends to better define the extent of the copper zone and to locate areas of increased copper vein density through the use of drilling and infill geophysics.

Semarule (Rare Earths)

The Semarule project is located 40km from the capital of Botswana, Gaborone, and covers 250 sq km's. Semarule features an outcropping mineral-rich multi-phase syenite with carbonatite dykes. Surface rock sampling has reported up to 5,097 ppm of Total Rare Earth Oxides (TREO), with a subset of magnet light and heavy rare earths including neodymium, praseodymium, dysprosium, and terbium up to 1,270 ppm. Exposed mineralisation outcrops over a 3 sq km area, reaching 75 metres above regional cover. There is excellent infrastructure on the project, including roads, electricity, and a nearby skilled workforce.

Foley (Uranium)

Foley is located directly to the north of the Letlhakane uranium deposit in Botswana, owned by ASX-listed Lotus Resources Ltd (ASX: LOT), and which contains a resource base of 142Mt at 363 ppm U3O8 for 114 Mlb contained uranium (Reasonable Prospects of Eventual Economic Extraction basis; 50% Measured and Indicated).

At Letlhakane, the uranium is in-part hosted in the Mea Arkose Formation, the basal sandstone of the Karoo's Ecca Group. The Mea formation extends throughout the Foley project, whilst the base of the shale rich Tlapana Formation that overlies the Mea also contains significant amounts of uranium. Historic drilling at Foley indicates the existence and presence of uranium, with elevated grades observed in the assay results. In conjunction with the favourable stratigraphic similarities with the Lethlhakane deposit, there is a strong degree of confidence that Foley could host a significant high-grade resource.

Other Projects

In addition to its three core projects, Eastport is also progressing the Selebi East, Keng, and Jwaneng projects. The Selebi East project, targeting nickel and copper, is located immediately to the east (~10 km's) of the significant past producing Selebi Nickel Mine, owned by NexMetals Mining Corp (TSX-V: NEXM), formerly Premium Resources Ltd. Keng, meanwhile, is targeting nickel, copper, and platinum group metals ("PGM's"), and is located on the northern portion of the mafic-ultramafic intrusive known as the Molopo Farms Complex. Finally, Jwaneng is prospective for diamonds, being 20km's north of the Jwaneng Mine, known as the world's richest diamond mine, producing >11 million carrots per annum.

Premium Resources Ltd (Now NexMetals Mining Corp)

Shareholding at beginning of the year: 570,287

Shares disposed of during the year: 370,287

Shareholding at year end: 200,000 shares

Note: The above shareholding figures are presented on a pre-consolidation basis, prior to the share capital consolidation undertaken by NexMetals Mining Corp. in June 2025.

During the financial year ended 31 December 2024, Premium Nickel Resources Ltd underwent two significant corporate rebrands, first becoming Premium Resources Ltd on 29 October 2024, and subsequently adopting the name NexMetals Mining Corp on 11 June 2025. The company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and remains focused on the redevelopment of high-grade nickel-copper-cobalt sulphide deposits in Botswana.

Evrima has maintained a meaningful exposure to this high-quality asset, viewing its continued exploration success and progress towards production as aligned with our investment focus on strategic metals. We were particularly encouraged by the company's operational performance across its Selebi and Selkirk projects, both of which saw major technical advancements during the period.

We also note the retirement of Keith Morrison, long-standing Chief Executive Officer of the company and a close friend and business partner of Evrima. We thank him for his leadership and welcome his continued involvement in the sector, particularly through his capacity as an adviser to Eastport, Evrima's principal investment.

Operational Highlights

Keith Morrison retired as CEO (effective 31 December); Paul Martin appointed Interim CEO and Sean Whiteford assumed operational responsibilities

Exploration & Resource Development

Multiple high-grade intercepts announced from drilling at Selebi North, including:

17.55?m @ 3.28% NiEq (6.16% CuEq)

16.80?m @ 2.80% NiEq (5.77% CuEq)

28.70?m @ 1.67% NiEq (3.45% CuEq)

52.45?m @ 2.02% NiEq (3.59% CuEq)

Confirmed mineralisation outside the historic resource base at Selebi North, strengthening confidence in potential scale and continuity

Technical Milestones

Published NI 43-101 Technical Report for Selebi Project, outlining a mineral resource of 27.7 Mt

NI 43-101 Technical Report published for Selkirk Project, declaring a resource of 44.2 Mt

Kalahari Key Mineral Exploration Company (Pty) Ltd

Shareholding at beginning of the year: 3,802

Shareholding at year end: 3,802

Kalahari Key Mineral Exploration Company (Pty) Ltd ("Kalahari Key") is a private mineral exploration company based in Botswana, focused on the advancement of the Molopo Farms Complex ("MFC"), a nickel-copper-platinum group metals (Ni-Cu-PGM) project located in southern Botswana.

The project centres on a large mafic-ultramafic intrusive complex, historically underexplored for feeder-style sulphide mineralisation. The founders of Kalahari Key, comprised of experienced technical professionals, identified the geological potential for significant sulphide-hosted mineralisation within this system.

During the year under review, Kalahari Key continued to progress its understanding of the MFC through the drilling of a key target area, T1-14, following the identification of a strong, steeply dipping, multi-kilometre geophysical conductor. In June 2024, the company successfully completed diamond drillhole DDH1-14C to a depth of 832.6 metres, intersecting the geophysical conductor in two distinct intervals, with mineralisation remaining open at depth.

Initial assay results confirmed elevated sulphur content of up to 3.46% S and anomalous levels of nickel mineralisation (~0.13% Ni), validating the presence of sulphidic material and the geological model underpinning the targeting. These findings represent an encouraging development for the MFC project, reinforcing its potential to host nickel-rich sulphide accumulations typically associated with feeder zones in similar geological settings.

With two key prospecting licences renewed for an additional two years, and the successful drilling of a priority target now complete, Kalahari Key's in-country technical team continues to analyse the assay data and geological interpretations to determine the next steps in the project's exploration programme.

The Company retains its strategic interest in Kalahari Key and remains supportive of its exploration efforts. The advancements made during the year have further validated the geological thesis and potential scale of MFC. We look forward to the continued progression of this high-potential asset in 2025.

Post year-end review

Following the close of the financial year, the Company has continued to make meaningful progress across several areas of strategic importance.

In early 2025, the Company undertook a change in its Board composition. Duncan Gordon stepped down from his role as Non-Executive Director, and the Board would like to extend its sincere thanks to Duncan for his valued contribution and support during his tenure. We are pleased to welcome David Eaton to the Board, whose extensive capital markets experience and industry insight will be of significant value as Evrima continues to develop its investment portfolio and market presence.

The Company also achieved a notable corporate milestone with its dual listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The Board is pleased to welcome new investors from continental Europe and views this secondary listing as a key step towards increasing transparency, liquidity, and broader investor access to Evrima's shares.

Progress has also continued at the portfolio level. Eastport, Evrima's principal investment, has now made the requisite filings with the Toronto Stock Exchange, and is currently awaiting the Exchange's formal response regarding its planned listing. The Board views this as a critical step towards the creation of a liquid and properly valued public market for Eastport and continues to support the business through this transitional phase.

Separately, the Company notes with encouragement the recent announcement by Premium Resources Limited (formerly Premium Nickel Resources) of a strategic investment by Canadian businessman and mining financier Frank Giustra. Mr Giustra's involvement, through his private investment vehicle, provides a strong endorsement of the asset base and future prospects of the company, now known as NexMetals Mining Corp.

Since the financial year end, the Company has also seen improved performance in certain listed investments and maintains a strong cash position, which enables flexibility in pursuing new opportunities aligned with its investment mandate.

The Board remains focused on disciplined capital deployment and is encouraged by the portfolio's strategic and financial positioning as it enters the second half of 2025.

Opinion

We have audited the financial statements of Evrima Plc (the 'Company') and its subsidiaries ('the Group') for the year ended 31 December 2024 which comprise Group Statement of Comprehensive Income, Group Statement of Financial Position, Company Statement of Financial Position, Group Statement of Changes in Equity, Company Statement of Changes in Equity, Group Statement of Cash Flows and notes to the financial statements, including significant accounting policies. The financial reporting framework that has been applied in their preparation is applicable law and United Kingdom Accounting Standards, including FRS 102 The Financial Reporting Standard applicable in the UK and Republic of Ireland (United Kingdom Generally Accepted Accounting Practice).

In our opinion:

the financial statements give a true and fair view of the state of the Group's and of the Company's affairs as at 31 December 2024 and of its loss for the year then ended;

the Group and the Company financial statements have been properly prepared in accordance with United Kingdom Generally Accepted Accounting Practice; and

the financial statements have been prepared in accordance with the requirements of the Companies Act 2006; and, as regards the Group financial statements, Article 4 of the IAS Regulation.

Basis for opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with International Standards on Auditing (UK) (ISAs (UK)) and applicable law. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's responsibilities for the audit of the company financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Group and the Company in accordance with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements in the UK, including the FRC's Ethical Standard as applied to listed public interest entities, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Material uncertainty related to going concern

We draw attention to note 1-L in the consolidated financial statements, which indicates that whilst net cash outflows used in operating activities. As stated in note 1-L, indicate that a material uncertainty exists that may cast significant doubt on the group's and the company's ability to continue as a going concern. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

In auditing the consolidated financial statements, we have concluded that the directors' use of the going concern basis of accounting in the preparation of the consolidated financial statements is appropriate. Our evaluation of the directors' assessment of the entity's ability to continue to adopt the going concern basis of accounting included:

Reviewing management's consolidated financial statements projections which covered a period of at least 12 months from the date of approval of the consolidated financial statements.

Challenging management on the assumptions underlying those projections particularly on the nature and timing of forecast cash inflows.

Obtaining the latest management accounts post period end to benchmark how the group is performing toward achieving the forecast.

Assessing the completeness and accuracy of the matter described in the going concern disclosure within the significant accounting policies as set out on note 1-L.

Our responsibilities and the responsibilities of the directors with respect to going concern are described in the relevant sections of this report.

Key audit matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of most significance in our audit of the group financial statements of the current period and include the most significant assessed risks of material misstatement (whether or not due to fraud) that we identified. These matters included those which had the greatest effect on: the overall audit strategy, the allocation of resources in the audit; and directing the efforts of the engagement team. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the group financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Investments

Refer to Note 9 and 11 to the group financial statements

The Group tested the amount of investment for impairment and fair value. This impairment test is significant to our audit because the balance of investments of £126,431 as at 31 December 2024 is material to the group financial statements. In addition, the Group's impairment test involves application of judgement and is based on assumptions and estimates.

Our audit procedures included, among others:

Reviewing the accounting policies adopted for the listed and unlisted investments and confirming that these are in line with the requirements of FRS 102.

Ensuring that appropriate disclosures surrounding any estimates and judgements are made regarding their valuations as well as the classification as current (for listed investments) versus non-current (for unlisted investments) assets.

For unlisted investments, reviewing and challenging management's assessment of potential impairment and ensuring sufficient audit evidence was obtained.

For listed investments, reviewing the valuation of these in line with reported share prices and ensuring that the movement in investments was accounted for and disclosed correctly.

We consider that the Group's impairment test for investments is supported by the available evidence.

Our approach to the audit

Our scoping of the Group and the Company audit were tailored to enable us to give an opinion on the financial statements as a whole. The Group and Company were subject to a full scope audit.

Our application of materiality

In planning and performing our audit we applied the concept of materiality. An item is considered material if it could reasonably be expected to change the economic decisions of a user of the group financial statements. We used the concept of materiality to both focus our testing and to evaluate the impact of misstatements identified.

Based on our professional judgement, we determined overall materiality for the group financial statements as a whole to be approximately £50,000, based on 2% of Group net assets.

We used different level of materiality ('performance materiality') to determine the extent of our testing for the audit of the financial statements. Performance materiality is set based on the audit materiality as adjusted for the judgements made as to the entity risk and our evaluation of the specific risk of each audit area having regard to the internal control environment. This is set at approximately £37,600 for the Group and the Company.

Where considered appropriate performance materiality may be reduced to a lower, such as, for related party transactions and Directors' remuneration.

We agreed to report to it all identified errors in excess of approximately £2,500. Errors below that threshold would also be reported to it if, in our opinion as auditor, disclosure was required on qualitative grounds.

Other information

The other information comprises the information included in the annual report, other than the financial statements and our auditor's report thereon. The directors are responsible for the other information contained within the annual report. Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and, except to the extent otherwise explicitly stated in our report, we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

Our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the group financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the course of the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If we identify such material inconsistencies or apparent material misstatements, we are required to determine whether this gives rise to a material misstatement in the financial statements themselves.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact.

We have nothing to report in this regard.

Opinion on other matters prescribed by the Companies Act 2006

In our opinion, the part of the directors' remuneration report to be audited has been properly prepared in accordance with the Companies Act 2006.

In our opinion, based on the work undertaken in the course of the audit:

the information given in the strategic report and the directors' report for the financial year for which the group financial statements are prepared is consistent with the group financial statements; and

the strategic report and the directors' report have been prepared in accordance with applicable legal requirements.

Matters on which we are required to report by exception

In the light of the knowledge and understanding of the Company and its environment obtained in the course of the audit, we have not identified material misstatements in the strategic report or the directors' report.

We have nothing to report in respect of the following matters in relation to which the Companies Act 2006 requires us to report to you if, in our opinion:

adequate accounting records have not been kept by the Company, or returns adequate for our audit have not been received from branches not visited by us; or

the group financial statements and the part of the directors' remuneration report to be audited are not in agreement with the accounting records and returns; or

certain disclosures of directors' remuneration specified by law are not made; or

we have not received all the information and explanations we require for our audit.

Responsibilities of directors

As explained more fully in the directors' responsibilities statement, the directors are responsible for the preparation of the group financial statements and for being satisfied that they give a true and fair view, and for such internal control as the directors determine is necessary to enable the preparation of group financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the group financial statements, the directors are responsible for assessing the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the directors either intend to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or have no realistic alternative but to do so.

Auditor's responsibilities for the audit of the group financial statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the group financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor's report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with ISAs (UK) will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these group financial statements.

A further description of our responsibilities is available on the Financial Reporting Council's website at: www.frc.org.uk/auditorsresponsibilities . This description forms part of our auditor's report.

Extent to which the audit was considered capable of detecting irregularities, including fraud

Irregularities, including fraud, are instances of non-compliance with laws and regulations. We identified and assessed the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements from irregularities, whether due to fraud or error, and discussed these between our audit team members. We then designed and performed audit procedures responsive to those risks, including obtaining audit evidence sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

We obtained an understanding of the legal and regulatory frameworks within which the Group and the Company operates, focusing on those laws and regulations that have a direct effect on the determination of material amounts and disclosures in the financial statements. The laws and regulations we considered in this context were the Companies Act 2006 together with the UK adopted international accounting standards. We assessed the required compliance with these laws and regulations as part of our audit procedures on the related financial statement items.

In addition, we considered provisions of other laws and regulations that do not have a direct effect on the financial statements but compliance with which might be fundamental to the Company's and the Group's ability to operate or to avoid a material penalty. We also considered the opportunities and incentives that may exist within the Company and the Group for fraud. The laws and regulations we considered in this context for the UK operations were General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), taxation legislation, and employment legislation.

Auditing standards limit the required audit procedures to identify non-compliance with these laws and regulations to enquiry of the directors' and other management and inspection of regulatory and legal correspondence, if any.

We identified the greatest risk of material impact on the financial statements from irregularities, including fraud, to be within judgement and estimates, and the override of controls by management. Our audit procedures to respond to these risks included enquiries of management and the Council about their own identification and assessment of the risks of irregularities, sample testing on the posting of journals, reviewing accounting estimates for biases, and reading minutes of meetings of those charged with governance.

Owing to the inherent limitations of an audit, there is an unavoidable risk that we may not have detected some material misstatements in the financial statements, even though we have properly planned and performed our audit in accordance with auditing standards. For example, the further removed non-compliance with laws and regulations (irregularities) is from the events and transactions reflected in the financial statements, the less likely the inherently limited procedures required by auditing standards would identify it. In addition, as with any audit, there remained a higher risk of non-detection of irregularities, as these may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal controls. We are not responsible for preventing non-compliance and cannot be expected to detect non-compliance with all laws and regulations.

Use of our report

This report is made solely to the Company's members, as a body, in accordance with Chapter 3 of Part 16 of the Companies Act 2006. Our audit work has been undertaken so that we might state to the Company's members those matters we are required to state to them in an auditor's report and for no other purpose. To the fullest extent permitted by law, we do not accept or assume responsibility to anyone other than the Company and the Company's members as a body, for our audit work, for this report, or for the opinions we have formed.

Lee Lederburg FCCA (Senior Statutory Auditor) For and on behalf of Edwards Veeder (UK) Ltd Chartered Accountants Statutory Auditors 4 Broadgate Broadway, Business Park Chadderton Oldham Date: 25 June 2025 OL9 9XA

Group statement of comprehensive income For the year ended 31 December 2024 Year ended Year ended 31 December 31 December 2024 2023 Notes £ £ Revenue 3 13,333 - Other income 32,477 29,981 Administrative expenses 4 (230,783) (271,998) Operating loss (184,973) (242,017) Interest receivable - - Interest payable 6 (1,078) (11,304) Realised and unrealised losses on investments (656,350) (555,075) loss before taxation (842,401) (808,396) Tax on loss on ordinary activities 7 - 54,780 Loss for the year (842,401) (753,616) Other comprehensive income - - Total comprehensive loss for the year (842,401) (753,616) Earnings per share (in pence per share) 8 Basic (2.14) (1.91) Diluted (2.14) (1.91)

Group statement of financial position As at 31 December 2024 2024 2023 Notes £ £ Fixed assets Investments 9 71,963 546,050 Current assets Debtors 10 106,355 25,360 Investments 11 54,468 474,561 Cash at bank 76 6,886 Total current assets 160,899 506,807 Current liabilities Amounts falling due within one year 12 (53,965) (31,559) Net current assets 106,934 475,248 Total assets less current liabilities 178,897 1,021,298 Net assets 178,897 1,021,298 Equity & liabilities Share capital 14 244,068 244,068 Share premium 15 1,360,029 1,360,029 Other reserves 15 44,100 44,100 Retained earnings 15 (1,469,300) (626,899) Total equity 178,897 1,021,298

The notes on pages 27 to 42 form part of these financial statements The financial statements were approved and authorised for issue on 25 June 2025 by the board of directors and were signed on its behalf by: Company Registration No. 06474216 ............................. Simon Grant-Rennick Director

Company statement of financial position As at 31 December 2024 2024 2023 Notes £ £ Fixed assets Investments 20 71,963 546,050 Investment in subsidiary 20 & 21 1 - 71,964 Current assets Debtors 22 157,003 25,360 Investments 23 54,468 474,561 Cash at bank 76 6,886 Total current assets 211,547 506,807 Current liabilities Amounts falling due within one year 24 (53,530) (31,559) Net current assets 158,017 475,248 Total assets less current liabilities 229,981 1,021,298 Net assets 229,981 1,021,298 Equity & liabilities Share capital 14 244,068 244,068 Share premium 15 1,360,029 1,360,029 Other reserves 15 44,100 44,100 Retained earnings 15 (1,418,216) (626,899) Total equity 229,981 1,021,298

The notes on pages 27 to 42 form part of these financial statements As permitted by s408 of Companies Act 2006, the company has not presented its own income statement and related notes. The Company's loss for the year was £791,317 (2023: £753,616) The financial statements were approved and authorised for issue on 25 June 2025 by the board of directors and were signed on its behalf by: Company Registration No. 06474216 ............................. Simon Grant-Rennick Director

Group statement of changes in equity For the year ended 31 December 2024 Share capital Share premium Other reserves Retained earnings Total equity £ £ £ Balance at 1 January 2023 244,068 1,360,029 44,100 126,717 1,774,914 Loss for the year - - - (753,616) (753,616) Balance at 31 December 2023 244,068 1,360,029 44,100 (626,899) 1,021,298 Loss for the year - - - (842,401) (842,401) Balance at 31 December 2024 244,068 1,360,029 44,100 (1,469,300) 178,897

Company statement of changes in equity For the year ended 31 December 2024 Share capital Share premium Other reserves Retained earnings Total equity £ £ £ Balance at 1 January 2023 244,068 1,360,029 44,100 126,717 1,774,914 Loss for the year - - - (753,616) (753,616) Balance at 31 December 2023 244,068 1,360,029 44,100 (626,899) 1,021,298 Loss for the year - - - (791,317) (791,317) Balance at 31 December 2024 244,068 1,360,029 44,100 (1,418,216) 229,981

Group statement of cashflows For the year ended 31 December 2024 Year ended Year ended 31 December 31 December 2024 2023 £ £ Cashflows from operating activities Profit before taxation (842,401) (808,396) Adjusted for: Realised and unrealised losses on investments 656,350 655,148 Foreign currency movements on investments 20,535 - (Increase) in receivables (80,995) (25,094) Increase/(decrease) in payables 12,147 (14,249) Net cashflow from operating activities (234,364) (192,591) Investing activities Purchase of investments (64,968) (162,998) Sale of investments 282,263 418,760 Net cashflow from investing activities 217,295 255,762 Financing activities Amount withdrawn by director - (100,671) Amount introduced by director 8,770 - Increase in overdraft 1,489 - Net cashflow from financing activities 10,259 (100,671) Net cashflow for the year (6,810) (37,500) Opening cash and cash equivalents 6,886 44,386 Closing cash and cash equivalents 76 6,886

Accounting policies

Company information

Evrima Plc, (the "Company") is a public company, limited by shares, incorporated in England & Wales. The registered office is 8th Floor, The Broadgate Tower, 20 Primrose Street, London, EC2A 2EW.

The Company's shares are traded on the Aquis Growth Market, using the ticker, EVA and ISIN number GB00BMDFKP05

The group consists of Evrima Plc and its wholly owned subsidiary Evrima Services Limited (the "Group").

Going concern

The Group financial statements have been prepared under the going concern assumption, which presumes that the Group will be able to meet its obligations as they fall due for at least the next twelve months from the date of the signing of the Financial Statements.

The Company had a net cash outflow for the year of £6,810 (2023: £37,500) and at 31 December 2024 had cash and cash equivalents balance of £76 (2023: £6,886) and net assets of £178,897 (2023: £1,021,298)

Notwithstanding the net cash outflow during the year under review, the Directors are confident that the Group will be able to meet its obligations as they fall due for at least the next twelve months as they believe the Group will continue to have access to working capital by way of conducting fundraises, liquidating short term listed investments or raising debt finance. In addition to the Directors access to capital, the board and certain shareholders have committed to support the Group with working capital should the Group require it.

The financial statements are required to be prepared on the going concern basis unless it is inappropriate to do so. The Directors report that they have assessed the principal risks, reviewed current performance and projections, combined with expenditure commitments, including capital expenditure. The Group's projections demonstrate it will have sufficient cash reserves to enable it to meet its obligations as they fall due, for a period of at least 12 months from the date of signing of these financial statements. Accordingly, the Directors consider the Group to be a going concern.

The Group has prepared monthly cash flow projections based on estimates of key variables to expenditure through to June 2026 that supports the conclusion of the Directors that they expect sufficient funding to be available to meet the Group's anticipated cash flow requirements to this date.

The responsibilities of the directors with respect to going concern are described in the relevant sections of this report.

The Group financial statements do not include any adjustments that may be required should the Group be unable to continue as a going concern.

Related party disclosures

No directors received fees in the year

At the year-end, two of the directors were owed monies, which are shown under directors' current accounts in note 12. The breakdown of this balance is:

Simon Grant-Rennick - £1,700

Burns Tennent-Bhohi - £10,640

Barnardo Capital Limited

During the year a total of £23,435 (2023: £33,478) was paid to Barnardo Capital Ltd. The director of Barnardo Capital Ltd, Felix Grant-Rennick, is a connected person to Simon Grant-Rennick and as such a related party.

GPC103 Limited

During the year a total of £16,500 (2023: £nil) was paid to GPC103 Ltd. The director of GPC103 Ltd, Felix Grant-Rennick, is a connected person to Simon Grant-Rennick and as such a related party.

SCLN

During the 2022 upon Board & Shareholder approval the Company entered a Secured Convertible Loan Note Facility ("SCLN") with the Company's Chief Executive Officer & Director, Burns Tennent-Bhohi. The terms of the facility were announced to market on 30 November 2022 & the facility approved by the shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 28 December 2022.

The terms of the SCLN Facility:

The SCLN shall carry a coupon of 10% and will be rolled-up on draw of funds to the borrower and payable upon maturity

The SCLN will maintain a floating charge over the assets of the Company, Upon redemption and at the election of the lender, the lender shall have the right to redeem the monies owing through cash redemption, conditional settlement by way of an issue of equity or settlement by way of a distribution of assets that reflect the monetary sum lent and outstanding, including all and any accrued interest payable to the lender

Burns Tennent-Bhohi has the right to serve the Directors notice and intention to convert any monies outstanding at the lower of the mid-price of Evrima as at the date of this agreement being, four pence per share (£0.04) or the 15-day volume weighted average price (VWAP) preceding the lenders intention to serve notice to convert.

As at year end under the terms of the SCLN Facility £10,640 is owed to Burns Tennent-Bhohi (2022: £1,870)

Eastport Ventures Inc.

Burns Tennent-Bhohi is a founding shareholder and current Executive Chairman of Eastport Ventures Inc. He holds more than 20% less than 50% of Eastport Venture Inc.'s Issued Share Capital.

As at 31 December 2024, Evrima plc held the following interest in the share capital of Eastport Ventures Inc.:

Shareholding at Year-End: 4,026,902

Warrants Held as at Year-End:

1,281,265 Strike Price: CAD$0.20 / Life to Expiry: June 2027

215,144 Strike Price: CAD$0.20 / 1-Year post admission

215,144 Strike Price: CAD $0.30 / 3-Years post admission

Events after the reporting year

There were no events since the balance sheet date that would require adjustment or disclosure in the financial statements.