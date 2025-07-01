

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland market started off on a positive note Tuesday morning, and despite slipping below the flat line and seeing a long spell in negative territory, emerged higher in the final hour of the session to settle with a modest gain.



The benchmark SMI settled with a gain of 41.85 points or 0.35% at 11,963.31. The index touched a high of 11,965.90 and a low of 11,838.71 in the session.



Novartis climbed 1.8% and Adecco gained 1.1%. Straumann Holding, Givaudan, Sonova, Logitech International, Roche Holding, Alcon and Swisscom ended higher by 0.6 to 1%.



VAT Group, ABB, Amrize and Sandoz Group lost 1.1 to 1.5%. Holcim, UBS Group, Schindler Ps, SIG Group, Sika and Julius Baer ended down 0.5 to 0.9%.



On the economic front, Swiss retail sales stalled in May after growing in the previous ten months, data from the Federal Statistical Office revealed.



Retail sales showed a flat change in May on a yearly basis versus a 0.9% increase in April.



Monthly, retail sales dropped 0.6% in May after remaining stagnant in April. In nominal terms, retail turnover dropped 0.8% from last year.



The Swiss procure.ch Manufacturing PMI jumped to 49.6 in June 2025 from 42.1 in May, returning to levels last seen early this year. Although the index remained below the 50-point expansion threshold for the 30th consecutive month, the sharp rebound signals the sector is edging closer to stabilization.



