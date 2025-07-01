Anzeige
Dienstag, 01.07.2025
WKN: 723610 | ISIN: DE0007236101 | Ticker-Symbol: SIE
PR Newswire
01.07.2025 21:06 Uhr
105 Leser
Siemens Receives Frost & Sullivan's 2025 Europe, Middle East, and Africa Company of the Year Award for Excellence in Smart Water Meter Data Management

Siemens sets the benchmark in innovation and customer impact, helping utilities digitalize their operations and improve sustainable water management across EMEA

SAN ANTONIO, July 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan is pleased to announce that Siemens has been awarded the 2025 Europe, Middle East, and Africa Company of the Year Award in the smart water meter data management (MDM) industry for its outstanding achievements in digital innovation, operational efficiency, and customer impact. This recognition highlights Siemens's leadership in delivering intelligent, scalable, and vendor-agnostic water MDM solutions that help utilities optimize operations, engage customers, and support long-term sustainability.

This recognition highlights Siemens's leadership in delivering intelligent, scalable, and vendor-agnostic water MDM solutions that help utilities optimize operations, engage customers, and support long-term sustainability.

Frost & Sullivan evaluates companies through a rigorous benchmarking process across two core dimensions: visionary innovation and customer impact. Siemens excelled in both, demonstrating its ability to align innovative smart water MDM solutions with real-world utility challenges while executing them at scale. "Siemens has strategically transformed MDM from a back-office billing tool to a front-line enabler of data-driven water management," said Fredrick Royan, vice president of research at Frost & Sullivan. "Its Gridscale X Meter Data Management platform brings together high-frequency data capture, AI-powered insights, and flexible deployment models-setting a new benchmark for utility digitalization."

Guided by a long-term growth strategy centered on digital transformation and regional partnerships, Siemens has demonstrated its ability to navigate complex markets and sales cycles. The company's investment in cloud-based SaaS infrastructure, regulatory-compliant cybersecurity, and machine learning for anomaly detection has empowered utilities across EMEA to adopt next-generation MDM at scale.

Innovation lies at the core of Siemens's value proposition. Gridscale X Meter Data Management, formerly known as EnergyIP® MDM, serves as a central hub for real-time data processing, high-accuracy billing, and customer engagement. With capabilities such as non-revenue water analysis, low-flow detection, and integrated customer portals, the platform turns raw meter data into actionable intelligence.

Siemens's unwavering commitment to customer experience further strengthens its market position. By offering utilities flexible deployment models-from on-premises to SaaS-Siemens meets diverse operational needs while minimizing IT complexity. Its intuitive interface, automated VEE processes, and integration with AMI Head-End Systems and CIS platforms streamline operations and improve customer outcomes. Notably, Siemens has achieved 99.9% data accuracy and reduced daily operational task completion times by 85% for utilities leveraging its MDM system.

Frost & Sullivan commends Siemens for setting a high standard in competitive strategy, execution, and market responsiveness. The company's deep domain expertise, multi-commodity integration capabilities, and strong customer support model are helping utilities modernize infrastructure, minimize losses, and increase consumer transparency-cementing Siemens's leadership in the smart water MDM market.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents the Company of the Year Award to a company that demonstrates outstanding strategy development and implementation, resulting in measurable improvements in market share, customer satisfaction, and competitive positioning. The award recognizes forward-thinking organizations that are reshaping their industries through innovation and growth excellence.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, megatrends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:

Tarini Singh
E: Tarini.Singh@frost.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2723005/Siemens_Award.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/siemens-receives-frost--sullivans-2025-europe-middle-east-and-africa-company-of-the-year-award-for-excellence-in-smart-water-meter-data-management-302495928.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
