

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A new study from the University of Nottingham's School of Life Sciences has found that one simple change can make a big difference for women with type 2 diabetes.



The research showed that switching from diet soda to water can improve insulin resistance, support long-term weight loss, and even lower triglyceride levels, a type of cholesterol that affects both metabolic and heart health.



The study involved 81 overweight or obese women with type 2 diabetes who regularly drank diet sodas. They all took part in a six-month weight loss program, followed by a year-long weight maintenance plan. To study the effects of diet soda, researchers divided the group in two. One half continued drinking diet soda after lunch five times a week, while the other half switched to water.



After 18 months, the women who drank water lost more weight, about 6.8 kg (15 pounds) on average, compared to 4.8 kg (10.6 pounds) in the diet soda group. Those who drank water were also about twice as likely to achieve diabetes remission. About 90 percent of the water drinkers saw their diabetes go into remission, compared to only 45 percent of those who stuck with diet soda.



The results suggest that drinking water instead of diet soda may help women with type 2 diabetes lose more weight and manage their blood sugar better. However, the findings are still early and haven't yet been published in a peer-reviewed journal or reviewed by outside experts.



Researchers say more studies are needed to fully understand how diet sodas affect health, especially when compared to water. But for now, experts suggest it might be a good idea to limit diet soda and artificial sweeteners, just to be safe.



