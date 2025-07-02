

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Ezgo Technologies Ltd. (EZGO) revealed Loss for its first half of -$4.05 million



The company's bottom line totaled -$4.05 million, or -$1.59 per share. This compares with -$1.14 million, or -$0.23 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 3.5% to $6.80 million from $6.57 million last year.



Ezgo Technologies Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



