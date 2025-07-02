

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Warren, Ohio-based Mellace Family Brands California, Inc. has called back Wegmans Semi - Sweet Chocolate Nonpareils citing the presence of undeclared milk, a known allergen, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.



The impacted product is packaged in a plastic tub labeled Wegmans Semi-Sweet Chocolate Nonpareils 18.5oz (1LB 2.5OZ) 524g, UPC 0 77890 49787 6, SCC 10077890497873.



The affected lot codes include 55021 BEST BY: DEC 28, 2025; 55031 BEST BY: DEC 29, 2025; 55491 BEST BY: FEB 13, 2026; 55501 BEST BY: FEB 14, 2026; 56061 BEST BY: APR 11, 2026, and 56071 BEST BY: APR 12, 2026.



They were distributed through Wegmans retail stores in Delaware, Maryland, Massachusetts, North Carolina, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and Washington D.C.



The recall was initiated after it was discovered that Wegmans Semi-Sweet Chocolate Nonpareils contained a milk allergen and was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of milk. As per investigation, the issue was caused by a temporary breakdown in the suppliers' manufacturing process.



People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk may get serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the recalled product. However, no illnesses have been reported to date.



Consumers who have purchased the impacted Wegmans Semi-Sweet Chocolate Nonpareils are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.



In similar recalls with undeclared milk allergen, Weaver Nut Company, Inc. in mid-June called back select chocolate products, involvings Nonpareil, Semi-Sweet Chocolate with Christmas Seeds as well as White Seeds.



In May, Homegrown Family Foods recalled its Shore Lunch Oven Style Breader & Batter Mix box, and New Grains Gluten Free Bakery called back a variety of products, including breads, bagels, cookies, and croutons, due to a number of undeclared allergens including milk.



