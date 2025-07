MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Unemployment figures from Eurozone, Spain and Italy are the top economic news due on Wednesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.



At 3.00 am ET, Spain's labor ministry is scheduled to publish unemployment data for June. The number of unemployed declined 57,800 in May.



At 4.00 am ET, unemployment data is due from Italy. The jobless rate is expected to edge up to 6.0 percent in May from 5.9 percent in April.



At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat releases euro area unemployment data for May. The jobless rate is seen unchanged at 6.2 percent in May.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News