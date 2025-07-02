Sequencing activities at Évry down 31%

Decrease in activities on the P2M microbiology platform operated on the Institut Pasteur site

Free cash position of €2.1m at June 30, 2025, after a consumption of €0.9m in the first half. The cash situation at this rate of consumption may not allow the company to continue its activities without new financing beyond the first quarter of 2026

Regulatory News:

IntegraGen (FR0010908723 ALINT Eligible PEA PME), an OncoDNA company specializing in the genomics of cancer and rare genetic diseases, which performs interpretable genomic analyses for academic and private laboratories, announces today its unaudited sales for the first half of 2024.

Sales for the first half came to €2,540K, down 34% compared with the first half of 2024 on a like-for-like basis (excluding revenues from the SeqOIA platform), contrary to expectations of weak growth, comparable to that of 2024, as announced by the Company in its press release dated April 29, 2025, on its results for the 2024 financial year.

This decline is the result of reduced activity of over 40% on the Institut Pasteur's Mutualized Microbiology platform, linked to the drop in epidemiological sequencing, as well as to the decline in projects carried out on the Evry genomics platform, down by around 31%.

This decline is the result of delays in the start-up of two major projects, the first samples of which were received by the company in May, as well as a general slowdown in research projects for academic and hospital customers. The company believes that the second half of the year, with the acceleration of major projects (notably UMBRELLA) and improved funding conditions for public research, should enable the situation to improve from the third quarter onwards.

As of June 30th, available cash, including the remainder on the loan granted to the parent company OncoDNA and repaid over the course of 2025, stood at €2.1m. The company used up €0.9m of cash in the first half of 2025, and at this rate may not have enough cash to ensure its financing for the next 12 months.

In this context, the company is exploring all strategic options to improve its situation and expects to reduce cash consumption in the second half of the year through the reduction of operating costs, the launch of services for several existing customers, external sources of financing, a resumption of customer research projects, as well as the expected upturn in customers' research budgets. Given the high level of uncertainty surrounding public research funding, the Company is not maintaining its revenue growth forecasts for 2025.

Bernard Courtieu, Chief Executive Officer of IntegraGencomments: "The first half of the year has been extremely difficult, with both a sharp drop in academic and hospital research projects, linked to a reduction in public research financing, as well as a reduction in the budgets of several biotech companies in a sector affected by the general economic climate. Despite several successes such as the UMBRELLA project, whose operational launch was announced last month, IntegraGen needs to find new sources of funding to be able to ensure the continuity of its operations."

Investors are invited to carefully read section 4.2 of the 2024 Management Report on "Principal risks and uncertainties facing the Company".

Financial results for the first half of 2025 will be published in October.

ABOUT INTEGRAGEN

IntegraGen is an OncoDNA group company specializing in the genomics of cancer and rare genetic diseases. Backed by highly competent and qualified teams, IntegraGen is a leading player in DNA sequencing services and genomic data interpretation software. The company runs one of the largest NGS labs in France and operates for research institutes of excellence. As part of OncoDNA group, IntegraGen leverages the power of next generation sequencing with the mission of delivering the promise of precision medicine to patients. IntegraGen has about 40 employees and generated €8.5 million of turnover in 2024. Based in France, IntegraGen is part of the Belgian OncoDNA group present in Spain, UK, Germany and works with an international network of 35 distributors. The Group also provides biomarker testing and clinical interpretation tools to guide treatment and monitoring of late stage solid tumors and accelerate the development of new cancer drugs.

IntegraGen is listed on Euronext Growth in Paris (ISIN: FR0010908723 Mnemo: ALINT Eligible PEA- PME).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250701217486/en/

Contacts:

IntegraGen

Bernard COURTIEU

Directeur Général



Virginie De Coster

Directeur Administratif et Financier

contact@integragen.com

Tél.: +33 (0)1 60 91 09 00

NewCap

Relations Investisseurs

Louis-Victor DELOUVRIER

integragen@newcap.eu

Tél.: +33 (0)1 44 71 98 53