7% increase in genomic services provided in Evry in 2024 and stability in activities operated for the Institut Pasteur

Operating costs cut by 24% and net loss limited to €256k

Accelerated development of activities for the pharmaceutical industry following CAP accreditation and CLIA certification

IntegraGen (FR0010908723 ALINT PEA PME eligible), an OncoDNA Group company specializing in cancer and rare genetic disease genomics, and providing genomic analyses for both academic and private clients, today announced its yearly audited annual results 2025, following approval by the Board of Directors on April 10th, 2025.

Bernard Courtieu, Chief Executive Officer of IntegraGen, comments: "On a like-for-like basis, excluding activities linked to the SeqOIA platform with which the five-year contract ended in February, the genomic services activity at the Évry laboratory grew by 7%, while activity on the P2M platform operated for the Institut Pasteur, remained stable. This resumption of growth in genomic services activities, which exceeded €5.5m in revenues, confirms the robustness of our core business.

The 2024 results are, however, heavily impacted by the completion of the 5-year contract with SeqOIA in February 2024; a significant restructuring effort has thus been carried out to massively reduce operating costs, limiting the net loss to €256k.

Thanks to the loyalty of our customers and partners and the exceptional quality of the services provided by all our staff, we are particularly proud to be able to present these results, and more generally to continue our contribution to the projects of researchers and clinicians, ultimately supporting improved patient care. Our commercial efforts towards the pharmaceutical industry are beginning to bear fruit, and several multi-year contracts have already been signed with pharmaceutical and diagnostic laboratories clients, worth more than €3 million."

ACTIVITY

Growth in genomic services activities at the Evry laboratory

Genomic services, which include services provided in support of research and clinical development, are now concentrated at the Évry site. Annual revenue in 2024 for these activities amount to €5,518k, up 7%.

During 2024, IntegraGen expanded of tests offered in accordance with CLIA/CAP standards to include Exome sequencing and also continued the development in residual disease monitoring in oncology use of liquid biopsy.

Stability of services provided for the Institut Pasteur's Shared Microbiology Platform (P2M)

IntegraGen continued to provide services within the Pasteur Institute's P2M platform.

Activity related to Covid-19 continued to decline in 2024, giving way to normal microbiology activity. In 2024, the platform carried out more than 47,000 microbial sequencings.

FINANCIALS

Income statement

Euro thousands (k€) 2024 2023 Var.% Revenues 8,698 12,537 -31% Other income 337 290 16% Total Operating income 9,035 12,827 -30% Purchases -3,255 -4,211 -23% Labor costs -3,600 -4,826 -25% Other external expenses and taxes -2,931 -3,709 -21% Gross operating profit -751 81 n.a. Depreciation and provisions -57 -198 -71% Total operating expenses -9,842 -12,944 -24% Operating result -807 -117 n.a. Financial result 142 40 258% Result of ordinary activities -665 -77 n.a. Exceptionnal items 313 -181 -273% Taxes (CIR/CII) 96 88 10% Net result -256 -171 50%

Operating income amounted to €9,035,000, down 30% compared to 2023. This decrease is mainly due to the completion of the contract with GCS SeqOIA in February 2024.

On a like-for-like basis, excluding SeqOIA, revenue increased by 5%, driven by growth in the core genomic services business in Evry (+7%).

Operating expenses amounted to €9,842k, also down 24% compared with the previous year. This change is mainly due to lower orders for reagents, linked to the discontinuation of orders for SeqOIA, the optimization of sequencer utilization, a restructuring plan initiated at the end of 2023 and rolled out in the first quarter of 2024, and finally, an overall reduction in external expenses.

As a result of these various developments, the company was able to control costs and, despite a highly inflationary environment, net income for the year came to -€256k, down -€73k compared to 2023 (-€171k).

Balance sheet

Assets

En k 31/12/2024 31/12/2023 Non current assets 250 316 Inventories 205 311 Trade receivables 1,671 2,960 Other receivables 1,485 1,535 Cash and cash equivalents 1,900 2,879 Current assets 5,262 7,684 Translation adjustment assets 4 TOTAL ASSETS 5,515 8,000

Liabilities

En k 31/12/2024 31/12/2023 Shareholders' equity 1,755 2,011 Provisions for liabilities and charges 12 157 Financial debt 643 1,125 Advances received Operating liabilities 1,938 2,915 Other liabilities 1,166 1,784 Exchange conversion 0 9 TOTAL LIABILITIES 5,515 8,000

The cash position at the end of December 2024 amounted to €1,900k, compared with €2,879k at December 31, 2023, representing a decrease of €979k. This change is mainly due to the repayment of loans (including the state-guaranteed loan obtained in 2020, which will be repaid in full in June 2026) for €400,000, with the balance being attributable to changes in working capital requirements, operating consumption and exceptional items such as the sale of certain assets to the SeqOIA laboratory.

OUTLOOK FOR 2025: CONTINUED GROWTH AND FOCUS ON THE GENOMIC SERVICES BUSINESS AT THE EVRY LABORATORY, WITH PRIORITY GIVEN TO SERVICES TO THE PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRY

The company plans to continue growing at a similar pace in 2025, with an increase in the size and profitability of its multi-year projects, enabling it to leverage its sequencing capabilities as well as IntegraGen's expertise in project design, reporting, and the organization of operational workflows for clinical research projects for the pharmaceutical industry. In this regard, the company signed two multi-year projects at the beginning of the year for two laboratories with a total value of more than €3.5 million.

