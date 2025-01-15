Revenues down 27% due to the discontinuation of services for the SeqOIA platform. Adjusted for this base effect, growth stood at 5% over the period.

- Cash position of 1,895 k€ at December 31, 2024.

IntegraGen (FR0010908723 ALINT PEA PME eligible), an OncoDNA Group company specializing in cancer and rare genetic disease genomics, and providing genomic analyses for both academic and private clients, today announces its unaudited revenue for the year 2024.

Unaudited revenue recognized over the year 2024 amounts to €8 489k, down 27% compared to that of 2023. This decline is mainly due to the cessation in February 2024 of service for the SeqOIA platform, which internalized these activities in accordance with the terms of the contract won by IntegraGen in 2018. This activity thus only generated €858k in operating revenues in 2024, compared with €4,365k in 2023.

Excluding revenues from this platform, recognized revenue rose by 5% over the period.

In 2024, non-recurring revenues were also recognized, corresponding in particular to the sale of hardware and software to SeqOIA, as well as the recognition of revenues from projects closed in previous years, for a total amount of €399k. Including these items, total income for the year, unaudited, stands at €8.9 m.

Apart from SeqOIA, genomic services realized in Évry grew by 8%, while Microbiology activities, with the Institut Pasteur's P2M platform, remained stable (+1%)

The cash position at the end of December 2024 was €1,895k, down by one million compared with the situation as of December 31, 2023. This position includes the outstanding balance of €642k of the State Guaranteed Loan (PGE), obtained in 2020 in connection with the pandemic, which the company continues to repay at a rate of €450k per year. The total cash variation observed over the period is explained by the loss of revenue (linked to the termination of the SeqOia related activities), variations in customer payment deadlines and loan repayments.

With a strengthening of the order book at the end of 2024, the Evry-based laboratory's business growth prospects remain clearly established on the basis of current sales momentum, multi-year contracts in place and the prospects opened up by the January 2024 award of CLIA certification, which now enables IntegraGen to carry out studies for pharmaceutical companies as part of their development of innovative new molecules. A contract worth €2.4m over the next two years was signed in October 2024 for a prospective Phase II clinical trial, validating IntegraGen's capabilities in this sector of services to the pharmaceutical industry.

Bernard Courtieu, Chief Executive Officer of IntegraGen, comments: "On a comparable basis, excluding activities linked to the SeqOIA platform, IntegraGen's sales continued to grow in 2024, reaching €8.5m, demonstrating both the robustness of our model and the positive outlook with the ability to attract, beyond our historical base of hospital and research institute customers, industrial pharmaceutical customers, able to strongly develop our business and its profitability. In parallel with the restructuring of 2024, IntegraGen continues its efforts to achieve its objective of profitable growth

Financial results for the 2024 year will be published on April 30th, 2025.

ABOUT INTEGRAGEN

IntegraGen is an OncoDNA group company specializing in the genomics of cancer and rare genetic diseases. Backed by highly competent and qualified teams, IntegraGen is a leading player in DNA sequencing services and genomic data interpretation software. The company runs one of the largest NGS labs in France and operates for research institutes of excellence. As part of OncoDNA group, IntegraGen leverages the power of next generation sequencing with the mission of delivering the promise of precision medicine to patients. IntegraGen has about 42 employees and generated €8.5 million of turnover in 2024. Based in France, IntegraGen is part of the Belgian OncoDNA group present in Spain, UK, Germany and works with an international network of 35 distributors. The Group also provides biomarker testing and clinical interpretation tools to guide treatment and monitoring of late stage solid tumors and accelerate the development of new cancer drugs.

IntegraGen is listed on Euronext Growth in Paris (ISIN: FR0010908723 Mnemo: ALINT Eligible PEA- PME).

For further information, please visit www.integragen.com or connect with us on LinkedIn or X.

