WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - SGS (SGSOY.PK), a Swiss inspection, verification, testing, and certification company, has agreed to acquire Applied Technical Services, a North American provider of specialized testing, inspection, calibration, and forensic solutions, in a transaction valued at $1.325 billion.
The transaction is expected to close by late 2025 / early 2026.
SGS expects Applied Technical Services to generate $460 million in sales and $95 million in EBITDA before synergies by 2026.
SGS noted that the proposed transaction will strengthen its position in the U.S., with total annual sales in North America expected to exceed $1.5 billion. This marks a major milestone in the company's ambition to more than double its regional sales by 2027 compared to 2023.
