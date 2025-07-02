Anzeige
Mittwoch, 02.07.2025
WKN: A2QJA4 | ISIN: SE0014960373 | Ticker-Symbol: 7W71
München
02.07.25 | 08:01
14,750 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
PR Newswire
02.07.2025 08:18 Uhr
128 Leser
Sweco acquires consultancies within circular economy and data driven solutions in Luxembourg

STOCKHOLM, July 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sweco has signed agreements to acquire PROgroup and +ImpaKT, both of which are based in Luxembourg and specialise in consultancy services in the project management of sustainability and circular economy projects, as well as data-driven expertise. The acquisitions will add around 40 specialists to Sweco's existing team of 110 experts in Luxembourg and thereby enhance Sweco's already strong capabilities in the Benelux region.

"We extend a warm welcome to our new colleagues from PROgroup and +ImpaKT as they join the Sweco team of thousands of engineers, architects and other experts in Belgium and Luxembourg. They are bringing niche, data-driven skills in organisational transformation and the circular economy, both of which are areas where we have identified strong market demand in terms of advising clients on how to meet the EU Green Deal sustainability goals. This further sharpens Sweco's position as the leading architecture and engineering consultancy in Europe," says Erwin Malcorps, Business Area President of Sweco in Belgium and Luxembourg.

PROgroup's proven expertise in defining, managing and executing projects perfectly complements Sweco's deep technical know-how, thereby enabling the delivery of truly integrated project management services. By leveraging a multidisciplinary team, PROgroup provides end-to-end support for sustainable real estate and urban development projects - from early-stage feasibility and design all the way through to construction - firmly grounded in circular economy principles. This integrated approach ensures innovative, financially sound and environmentally responsible solutions that align with the challenges of tomorrow's built environment.

+ImpaKT S.A. is a circular economy consultancy that helps businesses and public-sector actors develop data-driven sustainability strategies. The firm works with EU-supported initiatives for developing digital tools and standards that enhance data sharing and transparency for circular economy practices across industries (like CIRPASS and Onto-DESIDE). They address the accelerating need for circular business models and regulatory compliance - particularly in terms of EU-wide digital product passports, ESG reporting and supply chain transparency.

In 2024, the companies reported a combined turnover of EUR 5.1 million, while Sweco bv/srl, with its registered office in Brussels, posted a turnover of approximately EUR 350 million. The companies are being consolidated into Sweco immediately.

These acquisitions align with Sweco's acquisition strategy to grow the business by adding key skills that complement Sweco's 22,000 experts, and it will expand the Group's market position as Europe's leading architecture and engineering consultancy.

Press photos:

  • Getty images, free use
  • Erwin Malcorps, Sweco Belgium & Luxembourg, free use, please credit Tobias Regell

For additional information, please contact:
Anna E Olsson, Head of Press, Sweco Group, +4670 557 33 26, anna.e.olsson@sweco.se

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/sweco/r/sweco-acquires-consultancies-within-circular-economy-and-data-driven-solutions-in-luxembourg,c4171402

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1356/4171402/3544442.pdf

Press release

https://news.cision.com/sweco/i/gettyimages-1185752032,c3423907

GettyImages-1185752032

https://news.cision.com/sweco/i/erwin-malcorps-sweco-belgium-president,c3423911

Erwin Malcorps Sweco Belgium President

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sweco-acquires-consultancies-within-circular-economy-and-data-driven-solutions-in-luxembourg-302496550.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
