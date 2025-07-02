ChargePoint (NYSE: CHPT), a leading provider of EV charging solutions, today announced the new Flex Plus charger. The Flex Plus will be sold in Europe to address the challenge of home charging for company cars, which represent 60% of new car sales in the region. ChargePoint's Driver Management Solution pairs with the charger to seamlessly reimburse employees for home energy usage, enable public charging for drivers on the road, and provide visibility into the charging activity of an entire fleet.?

The Flex Plus is the first charger to be built on ChargePoint's new AC charging architecture, which features innovative technologies such as real-time dynamic load management. This feature automatically accelerates charging speeds when power is not needed elsewhere in the building, enabling the fastest charging possible without incurring the cost of upgrading electrical service into the home. The charger's smart home compatibility allows it to integrate with solar power, batteries and other components of home energy management systems. The Flex Plus debuts an innovative new backplate mounting system which enables drivers to take their charger with them when moving houses. For fleet managers, this allows a previously fixed asset to become portable, thereby lowering costs and assuring continuity as the charger simply pops onto a pre-wired backplate in the new location.

"Fleet managers and company car drivers require a seamless experience to fully embrace their electric vehicles," said Hossein Kazemi, CTO for hardware at ChargePoint. "The new Flex Plus charger pairs with ChargePoint's Driver Management Solution to automatically reimburse company car drivers for home charging, making it easy for drivers and fleet managers to go electric."

ChargePoint's Flex Plus and Driver Management Solution solves a key issue for fleet managers, accurately automating reimbursement for home charging, thanks to the charger's built-in meter and connectivity. The software extends beyond this to manage the critical aspects of home and public charging, from installation to consolidated VAT invoicing for international fleets. Fleet managers can onboard new drivers, easily manage driver groups, assign charging rules for specific segments, and utilize a centralized dashboard to manage fleet-wide activity.

For a company car driver, the benefits of the solution are numerous. Flex Plus can be installed quickly, professionally and conveniently at home thanks to ChargePoint's installation partners. From there, the need to stop and fuel during the workday is traded for the convenience of plugging in at home overnight. When a driver does need to charge on the road, the Driver Management Solution enables them to find, use, and pay for their charging via an app that can be white-labeled, or in some cases right from the in-dash experience of their vehicle.

The ChargePoint Flex Plus is now available for order as part of the Driver Management Solution, with deliveries beginning later this summer. For more information, please visit https://www.chargepoint.com/en-gb/businesses/residential-charging.

