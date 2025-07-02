Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 2, 2025) - HEALWELL AI Inc. (TSX: AIDX) (OTCQX: HWAIF) ("HEALWELL" or the "Company"), a healthcare artificial intelligence company focused on preventative care, is pleased to announce the voting results from its annual general meeting of the shareholders of the Company held on June 30, 2025 (the "Meeting"). Shareholders representing approximately 71% of the votes attributable to HEALWELL's outstanding shares attended the Meeting in person or were represented by proxy.

All matters of business set out in the Company's management information circular dated May 23, 2025 (the "Circular") were passed at the Meeting, including: fixing the number of directors at six, re-electing the six incumbent directors and appointing Deloitte LLP as auditor of the Company.

Additional detail on the voting is set out below.

Election of Directors

383,458,757 votes, or approximately 99.99% of the votes cast at the Meeting, were cast in favour of the fixing the number of directors of the Company at six.

The details of the proxy voting for the election of the six director nominees are set out below:

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Alexander Dobranowski 383,002,346 99.89 433,749 0.11 Hamed Shahbazi 381,169,847 99.41 2,226,248 0.59 Erik Danudjaja 381,150,107 99.40 2,285,988 0.60 Ian McCrae 382,984,998 99.88 451,097 0.12 Sam Englebardt 383,379,571 99.98 56,524 0.02 Tina Raja 383,374,202 99.98 61,894 0.02

Appointment of Auditors

383,435,323 votes, or approximately 99.98% of the votes cast at the Meeting, were cast in favour of appointing Deloitte LLP ("Deloitte") as the new external auditor of the Company, as the successor to the Company's former auditor, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP.

For more information on the resolutions and the business of the Meeting, readers should refer to the Circular, a copy of which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

James Lee

Chief Executive Officer

HEALWELL AI Inc.

About HEALWELL AI

HEALWELL is a healthcare artificial intelligence company focused on preventative care. Its mission is to improve healthcare and save lives through early identification and detection of disease. Using its own proprietary technology, the Company is developing and commercializing advanced clinical decision support systems that can help healthcare providers detect rare and chronic diseases, improve efficiency of their practice and ultimately help improve patient health outcomes. HEALWELL is executing a strategy centered around developing and acquiring technology and clinical sciences capabilities that complement the Company's road map. HEALWELL is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "AIDX" and on the OTC Exchange under the symbol "HWAIF". To learn more about HEALWELL, please visit https://healwell.ai/.

