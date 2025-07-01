Alfen N.V.: Early retirement CEO

1st July 2025, Almere, the Netherlands - Alfen N.V. (AEX: ALFEN), announced that CEO Marco Roeleveld has notified the Supervisory Board of his intention to retire early and transition out of his role by the end of the year. This decision is necessitated by health considerations.Roeleveld is the long-time CEO and driving force behind Alfen, successfully leading the company to its listing on the Amsterdam stock exchange in 2018. His decision to retire earlier than anticipated and to transition out of his current role by the end of the year, due to a medical condition, comes as an unforeseen development. It is therefore all the more regrettable that Roeleveld feels obliged to make this difficult decision.Marco Roeleveld, CEO of Alfen, said:"Making the decision to retire early has been one of the most difficult yet important choices of my career. Unfortunately, recent developments in my health necessitate that I need to prioritise medical treatment and recovery. At the same time, I remain committed to prioritising the best interests of Alfen. Although retiring early is not the path I had envisioned, I believe this is the right decision, for myself, my family and for Alfen. I am proud of what we have achieved together during the past years and remain confident in the sector's long-term fundamental growth prospects, and Alfen's market position to capitalise on future opportunities. Together with the leadership team and with the support of the Supervisory Board, I will ensure the continued uninterrupted operation of the business until a successor has been found and onboarded."Henk ten Hove, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, commented:"Marco Roeleveld has been key in establishing Alfen's early success. This unforeseen development forced him to make a difficult decision, for which the Supervisory Board has deep respect. He will transition out of his current role by the end of the year. Together with the strong leadership team in place, appropriate arrangements have been made to safeguard the interests of all our stakeholders, including our employees, customers, suppliers and other stakeholders. The Supervisory Board has initiated a search process for a new CEO, and will provide updates as appropriate. In view of our solid succession planning program and continued focus on leadership development, the Supervisory Board is confident that a suitable successor will be identified in the near term."About AlfenNetherlands-based Alfen is operating internationally in the heart of the energy transition, as a specialist in energy solutions for the future. With over 85 years of history, Alfen has a unique combination of activities. Alfen designs, develops and produces smart grids, energy storage systems, and electric vehicle charging equipment and combines these in integrated solutions to address the electricity challenges of its clients. Alfen has a market leading position in the Netherlands and experiences fast international growth benefitting from its first mover advantage. For further information see Alfen's website at: www.alfen.com.