PR Newswire
02.07.2025 10:06 Uhr
142 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Former executive from Man Group and Credit Suisse joins Premialab

New senior appointment for the fintech platform dedicated to quantitative investment strategies

LONDON, July 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Premialab, has today announced the appointment of Mr. Bogdan Levchenko, CFA as Senior Product Specialist as part of the expansion of its EMEA team. Mr. Levchenko served as Head of Portfolio Modeling at Man Group with previous senior positions at Credit Suisse.

Mr. Levchenko has over 20 years' experience involving quantitative and alternative strategies. He will be responsible to further support the firm's business development efforts in EMEA specifically leveraging insights from Premialab unique dataset on quantitative and multi-asset investment strategies.

Adrien Geliot, Chief Executive Officer of Premialab said: "We are delighted to welcome Bogdan to the team. His deep technical expertise in alternatives and quantitative strategies, combined with a strong understanding of institutional investors' needs, will help our clients extract even more value from our data and analytics across asset classes."

The announcement follows recent senior appointments at Premialab, including Marc Fisher, former Managing Director at Citibank with a prior senior position at Deutsche Bank; and Jens Janke, former Head of Risk at Ram Active Investments.

Recognized as the leading independent platform for data and analytics on quantitative strategies, Premialab's capital markets infrastructure is trusted by top asset managers, insurance companies, and pension funds. It drives digital transformation, enhances performance and risk management, while reducing operational costs. The platform currently supports institutional clients overseeing more than $20 trillion in assets under management.

Mr. Levchenko holds a MBA in Finance from Clark University. He is a CFA® charter holder.

Notes to Editors

About Premialab
Premialab is the leading independent platform providing data, analytics and risk solutions on quantitative and multi-asset strategies in collaboration with leading investment banks and institutional investors globally. Combining intelligent technology with a unique source of information the platform empowers asset allocators to make better investment decisions whilst achieving utmost time and cost efficiency.
With offices in London, Paris, New York, Hong Kong, Sydney, and Dubai, its international team is dedicated to supporting a global client base with the most up-to-date QIS dataset, advanced portfolio construction, performance and risk analytics. The firm has established strong partnerships with the top 18 investments banks, global asset managers, pensions funds and insurance companies.

For more information please visit: www.premialab.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/former-executive-from-man-group-and-credit-suisse-joins-premialab-302496098.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
