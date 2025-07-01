Safilo Group And Victoria Beckham Announce A Ten-year Global Licensing Agreement For Eyewear Collections

PADUA, Italy and LONDON, July 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Safilo Group - one of the eyewear industry's key players in the design, manufacturing and distribution of prescription frames, sunglasses, outdoor eyewear, goggles, and helmets - and Victoria Beckham, Creative Director and Founder of her eponymous brand, announce today their new ten-year global licensing agreement for the design, manufacturing and distribution of the Victoria Beckham branded eyewear collections until December 2035.

The full eyewear range - both optical and sun - will be unveiled for the Spring-Summer 2026 season, hitting the market in January 2026.

"We are excited to welcome to our portfolio one of the industry's most iconic creative directors. Together, we aim to strengthen the brand's position as a global eyewear reference in women's fashion, offering uniquely designed and beautifully crafted pieces that stand out for their attention to detail, minimal design, and sophisticated aesthetics - a luxury proposition empowered by the influence and legacy of Victoria Beckham, who has successfully built and affirmed her brand within the fashion industry" - declared Angelo Trocchia, CEO of Safilo Group. "This collaboration will further enhance the women's portfolio within Safilo's brand architecture and strengthen our presence in the luxury segment".

"I'm thrilled to be working with Safilo to take Victoria Beckham Eyewear to the next level. Their expertise in the field is unparalleled, with a long-standing reputation for exceptional quality and craftsmanship. With their global reach and industry-leading capabilities, I'm excited about the opportunities ahead and can't wait to bring our shared vision to life," said Victoria Beckham, the brand's Creative Director.

About Safilo Group

Safilo is a global player in the eyewear industry that has been creating, producing, and distributing for over 90 years sunglasses, prescription frames, outdoor eyewear, goggles and helmets. Thanks to a data-driven approach, Safilo goes beyond the traditional boundaries of the eyewear industry: in just one company it brings together Italian design, stylistic, technical and industrial innovation, and state-of-the-art digital platforms, developed in its digital hubs in Padua and Portland, and made available to Opticians and Clients for an unmatched customer experience. Guided by its purpose, See the world at its best, Safilo is leading its Group legacy, founded on innovation and responsibility, onwards towards the future.

With an extensive global presence, Safilo's business model enables it to monitor its entire production and distribution chain. From research and development in five prestigious design studios, located in Padua, Milan, New York, Hong Kong and Portland, to its company-owned production facilities and network of qualified manufacturing partners, Safilo Group ensures that every product offers the perfect fit and meets high quality standards. Reaching approximately 100,000 selected points of sale worldwide with an extensive wholly owned network of subsidiaries in 40 countries and more than 40 partners in 70 countries, Safilo's well-established traditional wholesale distribution model, which encompasses eyecare retailers, chains, department stores, specialized retailers, boutiques, duty free shops and sporting goods stores, is complemented by Direct-to-Consumer and Internet pure player sales platforms, in line with the Group's development strategies.

Safilo Group's portfolio encompasses home brands - Carrera, Polaroid, Smith, Blenders, Privé Revaux and Seventh Street. The perpetual license Eyewear by David Beckham. Licensed brands include: BOSS, Carolina Herrera, Dsquared2, Etro, Fossil, HUGO, Isabel Marant, Juicy Couture, Kate Spade New York, Kurt Geiger, Levi's, Liz Claiborne, Love Moschino, Marc Jacobs, Missoni, Moschino, Pierre Cardin, PORTS, Stuart Weitzman, Tommy Hilfiger, Tommy Jeans and Under Armour.

The parent company, Safilo Group S.p.A., is listed on the Euronext Milan organized and managed by Borsa Italiana (ISIN code IT0004604762, Bloomberg SFL.IM, Reuters SFLG.MI). In 2024, Safilo Group recorded net revenues for Euro 993.2 million.

About Victoria Beckham

Launched in 2008 with a collection of dresses celebrated for their cut and fit, today Victoria Beckham's eponymous label brand forms the basis for the modern woman's wardrobe with perfectly executed silhouettes rooted in a sophisticated ease. A considered blend of classic British luxury and contemporary flair, the brand's offering is developed at the Victoria Beckham HQ atelier in London and has expanded over the years to include everything from expertly crafted ready-to-wear, accessories and leather goods to award-winning beauty.

Fuelled by a longtime obsession with art and film, worlds from which she often draws inspiration, the transition from designer's muse to Creative Director of her own brand was a natural one for Victoria Beckham, thanks in part to her meticulous attention to detail and a distinctly luxurious sensibility.

With offices in London and New York and a flagship store in Mayfair, the brand has won critical acclaim alongside multiple industry awards. In addition to victoriabeckham.com, Victoria Beckham is carried in 230 stores in 50 countries worldwide, with dedicated personalised spaces in key department stores.

