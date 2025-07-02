EQL Pharma AB: Memprex© (methenamine hippurate) license signed with partner for BeNeLux

EQL's key product Memprex© has now been licensed for sale in BeNeLux (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg) with Goodlife Specialty BV, a leading local pharmaceutical company specialising in women's health, endocrinology and urology.

There is currently no product with methenamine hippurate offered in the BeNeLux. Memprex© offers an alternative for treatment of recurring urinary tract infections which is both non-inferior to long-term antibiotics and which doesn't increase the risk to develop antibiotic-resistant bacteria since it is an antiseptic treatment rather than an antibiotic.

Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxemburg (BeNeLux) is an area of approx. 30,5 million people. For reference, the UK with 68,3 million people had pharmacy market sales of methenamine hippurate close to 13mEUR in 2024.

For the exclusive rights to Memprex® in BeNeLux, Goodlife will, subject to reaching agreed sales, pay a six-figure sum in EUR spread over six milestones.



About Memprex®

Memprex® is taken as a tablet containing 1g of the substance methenamine hippurate. It is indicated as a prophylactic treatment for patients, mainly women, troubled by recurring urinary tract infections. As a prophylactic treatment Memprex® is taken twice daily by the patient even when the patient isn't showing any symptoms of an infection.



About EQL

EQL Pharma AB specializes in developing and selling generics, i.e., drugs that are medically equivalent to original drugs. The company currently has 46 niche generics (i.e., generics with limited competition apart from the original drug) launched in the Nordic markets. In addition to these, there is a significant pipeline of additional niche generics for launch in 2025 and beyond. The business is currently focused entirely on prescription drugs, including hospital products, mainly in the Nordics and European markets. EQL Pharma AB has its operations in Lund and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm stock market. EQL Pharma AB carries out extensive development work in collaboration with leading contract manufacturers and major pharmaceutical companies in the EU and Asia, among others.

About Goodlife

Since its founding in 2003, Goodlife, as a pharmaceutical company, has worked with dedication every day to live up to its name. With offices in The Netherlands and in Belgium, Goodlife maps unfulfilled needs of patients in order to subsequently find or create solutions for these patients; solutions that genuinely improve the quality of life. Goodlife aims to make unique medicines available to patients in the BeNeLux, with focus on endocrinology, women's health and urology. In these areas Goodlife has strong access to all relevant stakeholders and healthcare professionals. For this transaction, Goodlife has been assisted by Simon Dabekaussen, founding partner at TYD Partners.

For more information contact:

Axel Schörling,

CEO & President EQL Pharma AB (publ)

Phone: +46 (0) 76 317 90 60

E-mail: axel.schorling@eqlpharma.com

Web: www.eqlpharma.com

