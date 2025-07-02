

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks traded higher on Wednesday as investors pondered the prospect of Federal Reserve rate cuts and hoped for a positive resolution on trade discussions ahead of completion of 90-day tariff pause on July 9.



EU's trade chief is expected to hold negotiations this week in Washington to avert higher U.S. tariffs.



The pan-European STOXX 600 rose 0.3 percent to 541.97 after falling 0.2 percent on Tuesday.



The German DAX gained half a percent, France's CAC 40 surged 0.8 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 edged up by 0.1 percent.



In corporate news, budget airline Wizz Air Holdings rallied 2.4 percent after releasing improved passenger traffic statistics for June.



Tile retailer Topps Tiles jumped 7.3 percent on reporting a 10 percent rise in quarterly sales.



Bytes Technology Group shares plunged 25 percent after the software reseller warned of lower first-half profit.



Similarly, bakery chain Greggs plummeted 14 percent after a profit warning.



