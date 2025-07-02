

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices were little changed on Wednesday after climbing 2 percent over the previous two sessions.



Spot gold was little changed at $3,336.14 per ounce in European trade while U.S. gold futures were down 0.1 percent at $3,346.431.



A softer dollar helped cap overall losses after the Republican-controlled U.S. Senate passed President Donald Trump's massive tax-and-spending bill overnight.



Some House Republicans have voiced concern that the Senate version of the bill would add too much to the deficit.



The U.S. dollar wallowed near the lowest since February 2022 against major peers on concerns about the potential impact of Trump's spending bill, which now heads back to the House, where the Republicans hold a narrow majority.



On the tariff front, Trump criticized Japan's trade policies and threatened to raise import tariffs on the country to 30 or 35 percent.



Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump criticized Japan's reluctance to accept imports of U.S. rice, as well as the imbalance in auto trade between the two countries.



In economic releases, investors await the ADP jobs report, with economists expecting 120,000 new jobs in June, up from 37,000 in May. The all-important June's employment report will be out on Thursday morning.



