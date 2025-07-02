Anzeige
Mittwoch, 02.07.2025
Nach dem Genius Act: Dieses börsennotierte XRP-Unternehmen greift im Token-Finanzmarkt an!
WKN: A0LA5K | ISIN: SE0000872095
Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB: Invitation: Sobi's Q2 report

Sobi plans to publish its report for the second quarter of 2025 on 16 July 2025 at 08:00 CEST.

STOCKHOLM, July 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Investors, analysts, and the media are invited to a conference call on the same day at 14:00 CEST, 13:00 GMT, and 08:00 EST. The call will include a presentation of the results and a Q&A session.

The presentation can be followed live here or afterwards on sobi.com. The slides will be made available on sobi.com before the conference call.

To participate in the conference call, please use the following dial-in details:

Sweden: +46 8 5051 0031

United Kingdom: +44 207 107 06 13

United States: +1 631 570 56 13

For other countries, please find the details here.

Sobi

Sobi® is a global biopharma company unlocking the potential of breakthrough innovations, transforming everyday life for people living with rare diseases. Sobi has approximately 1,900 employees across Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia and Australia. In 2024, revenue amounted to SEK 26 billion. Sobi's share (STO: SOBI) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. More about Sobi at sobi.com and LinkedIn.

Contacts

For details on how to contact the Sobi Investor Relations Team, please click here. For Sobi Media contacts, click here.

Gerard Tobin
Head of Investor Relations

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/swedish-orphan-biovitrum-ab/r/invitation--sobi-s-q2-report,c4155899

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/14266/4155899/3472839.pdf

Invitation Sobis Q2 report

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/invitation-sobis-q2-report-302496717.html

