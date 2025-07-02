Faron Pharmaceuticals Ltd: Director Dealing

TURKU, FINLAND / ACCESS Newswire / July 2, 2025 / Faron Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (AIM:FARN)(First North:FARON), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel immunotherapies, announces today that Mr. Tuomo Pätsi, Non-Executive Chairman of the Company, acquired 21,500 ordinary shares in Faron at price of €2.435 per share on 30 June 2025. Following this purchase, Mr. Pätsi directly holds 53,265 ordinary shares in the Company, representing 0.05 per cent. of the voting rights in the Company.

Further details are set out in the Notification of Dealing Form below.

Director Holding prior to purchase Number of ordinary shares Resultant interest in ordinary shares in the Company Resultant percentage of voting rights in the Company Tuomo Pätsi 31,765 21,500 53,265 0.05%

For more information, please contact:

IR Partners, Finland

(Media)

Riina Tuominen

Kare Laukkanen

+358 44 313 5005

riina.tuominen@irpartners.fi

+358 50 553 9535 / +44 7 469 766 223

kare.laukkanen@irpartners.fi FINN Partners, US

(Media)

Alyssa Paldo

+1 847 791-8085

alyssa.paldo@finnpartners.com Cairn Financial Advisers LLP

(Nominated Adviser and Broker)

Sandy Jamieson, Jo Turner

+44 (0) 207 213 0880 Sisu Partners Oy

(Certified Adviser on Nasdaq First North)

Juha Karttunen

Jukka Järvelä +358 (0)40 555 4727

+358 (0)50 553 8990

About bexmarilimab

Bexmarilimab is Faron's wholly owned, investigational immunotherapy designed to overcome resistance to existing treatments and optimize clinical outcomes, by targeting myeloid cell function and igniting the immune system. Bexmarilimab binds to Clever-1, an immunosuppressive receptor found on macrophages leading to tumor growth and metastases (i.e. helps cancer evade the immune system). By targeting the Clever-1 receptor on macrophages, bexmarilimab alters the tumor microenvironment, reprogramming macrophages from an immunosuppressive (M2) state to an immunostimulatory (M1) one, upregulating interferon production and priming the immune system to attack tumors and sensitizing cancer cells to standard of care.

About Faron Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Faron (AIM: FARN, First North: FARON) is a global, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on tackling cancers via novel immunotherapies. Its mission is to bring the promise of immunotherapy to a broader population by uncovering novel ways to control and harness the power of the immune system. The Company's lead asset is bexmarilimab , a novel anti-Clever-1 humanized antibody, with the potential to remove immunosuppression of cancers through reprogramming myeloid cell function. Bexmarilimab is being investigated in Phase I/II clinical trials as a potential therapy for patients with hematological cancers in combination with other standard treatments. Further information is available at www.faron.com

Notification of a Transaction pursuant to Article 19(1) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a. Name Tuomo Pätsi 2 Reason for notification a. Position/Status Non-Executive Chairman

b. Initial notification/

Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a. Name Faron Pharmaceuticals Ltd. b. LEI 7437009H31TO1DC0EB42

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification Code Ordinary Shares





ISIN: FI4000153309 b. Nature of the transaction Purchase of ordinary shares Price(s) per share (p) Volume(s) €2.435

21,500





d. Aggregated information

Volume

Price



Volume 21,500

Unit price: 2.435 EUR

e. Date of the transaction 30/06/2025 f. Place of the transaction Nasdaq First North Growth Market

SOURCE: Faron Pharmaceuticals

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/faron-pharmaceuticals-ltd-director-dealing-1045234