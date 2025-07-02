Anzeige
Mittwoch, 02.07.2025
Nach dem Genius Act: Dieses börsennotierte XRP-Unternehmen greift im Token-Finanzmarkt an!
ACCESS Newswire
02.07.2025 12:26 Uhr
122 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Faron Pharmaceuticals Ltd: Director Dealing

TURKU, FINLAND / ACCESS Newswire / July 2, 2025 / Faron Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (AIM:FARN)(First North:FARON), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel immunotherapies, announces today that Mr. Tuomo Pätsi, Non-Executive Chairman of the Company, acquired 21,500 ordinary shares in Faron at price of €2.435 per share on 30 June 2025. Following this purchase, Mr. Pätsi directly holds 53,265 ordinary shares in the Company, representing 0.05 per cent. of the voting rights in the Company.

Further details are set out in the Notification of Dealing Form below.

Director

Holding prior to purchase

Number of ordinary shares

Resultant interest in ordinary shares in the Company

Resultant percentage of voting rights in the Company

Tuomo Pätsi

31,765

21,500

53,265

0.05%

For more information, please contact:

IR Partners, Finland
(Media)
Riina Tuominen
Kare Laukkanen

+358 44 313 5005
riina.tuominen@irpartners.fi
+358 50 553 9535 / +44 7 469 766 223
kare.laukkanen@irpartners.fi

FINN Partners, US
(Media)
Alyssa Paldo

+1 847 791-8085
alyssa.paldo@finnpartners.com

Cairn Financial Advisers LLP
(Nominated Adviser and Broker)
Sandy Jamieson, Jo Turner

+44 (0) 207 213 0880

Sisu Partners Oy
(Certified Adviser on Nasdaq First North)
Juha Karttunen
Jukka Järvelä

+358 (0)40 555 4727
+358 (0)50 553 8990

About bexmarilimab
Bexmarilimab is Faron's wholly owned, investigational immunotherapy designed to overcome resistance to existing treatments and optimize clinical outcomes, by targeting myeloid cell function and igniting the immune system. Bexmarilimab binds to Clever-1, an immunosuppressive receptor found on macrophages leading to tumor growth and metastases (i.e. helps cancer evade the immune system). By targeting the Clever-1 receptor on macrophages, bexmarilimab alters the tumor microenvironment, reprogramming macrophages from an immunosuppressive (M2) state to an immunostimulatory (M1) one, upregulating interferon production and priming the immune system to attack tumors and sensitizing cancer cells to standard of care.

About Faron Pharmaceuticals Ltd
Faron (AIM: FARN, First North: FARON) is a global, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on tackling cancers via novel immunotherapies. Its mission is to bring the promise of immunotherapy to a broader population by uncovering novel ways to control and harness the power of the immune system. The Company's lead asset is bexmarilimab , a novel anti-Clever-1 humanized antibody, with the potential to remove immunosuppression of cancers through reprogramming myeloid cell function. Bexmarilimab is being investigated in Phase I/II clinical trials as a potential therapy for patients with hematological cancers in combination with other standard treatments. Further information is available at www.faron.com

Notification of a Transaction pursuant to Article 19(1) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a.

Name

Tuomo Pätsi

2

Reason for notification

a.

Position/Status

Non-Executive Chairman

b.

Initial notification/
Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a.

Name

Faron Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

b.

LEI

7437009H31TO1DC0EB42

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a.

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification Code

Ordinary Shares


ISIN: FI4000153309

b.

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of ordinary shares

Price(s) per share (p)

Volume(s)

€2.435

21,500



d.

Aggregated information
Volume
Price



Volume 21,500
Unit price: 2.435 EUR

e.

Date of the transaction

30/06/2025

f.

Place of the transaction

Nasdaq First North Growth Market

SOURCE: Faron Pharmaceuticals



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/faron-pharmaceuticals-ltd-director-dealing-1045234

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
