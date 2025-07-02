Faron Pharmaceuticals Ltd: Director Dealing

TURKU, FINLAND / ACCESS Newswire / July 2, 2025 / Faron Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (AIM:FARN)(First North:FARON), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel immunotherapies, announces today that Mr. Tuomo Pätsi, Non-Executive Chairman of the Company, acquired 21,500 ordinary shares in Faron at price of €2.435 per share on 30 June 2025. Following this purchase, Mr. Pätsi directly holds 53,265 ordinary shares in the Company, representing 0.05 per cent. of the voting rights in the Company.
Further details are set out in the Notification of Dealing Form below.
Director
Holding prior to purchase
Number of ordinary shares
Resultant interest in ordinary shares in the Company
Resultant percentage of voting rights in the Company
Tuomo Pätsi
31,765
21,500
53,265
0.05%
About bexmarilimab
Bexmarilimab is Faron's wholly owned, investigational immunotherapy designed to overcome resistance to existing treatments and optimize clinical outcomes, by targeting myeloid cell function and igniting the immune system. Bexmarilimab binds to Clever-1, an immunosuppressive receptor found on macrophages leading to tumor growth and metastases (i.e. helps cancer evade the immune system). By targeting the Clever-1 receptor on macrophages, bexmarilimab alters the tumor microenvironment, reprogramming macrophages from an immunosuppressive (M2) state to an immunostimulatory (M1) one, upregulating interferon production and priming the immune system to attack tumors and sensitizing cancer cells to standard of care.
About Faron Pharmaceuticals Ltd
Faron (AIM: FARN, First North: FARON) is a global, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on tackling cancers via novel immunotherapies. Its mission is to bring the promise of immunotherapy to a broader population by uncovering novel ways to control and harness the power of the immune system. The Company's lead asset is bexmarilimab , a novel anti-Clever-1 humanized antibody, with the potential to remove immunosuppression of cancers through reprogramming myeloid cell function. Bexmarilimab is being investigated in Phase I/II clinical trials as a potential therapy for patients with hematological cancers in combination with other standard treatments. Further information is available at www.faron.com
Notification of a Transaction pursuant to Article 19(1) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a.
Name
Tuomo Pätsi
2
Reason for notification
a.
Position/Status
Non-Executive Chairman
b.
Initial notification/
Initial Notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a.
Name
Faron Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
b.
LEI
7437009H31TO1DC0EB42
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a.
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Ordinary Shares
b.
Nature of the transaction
Purchase of ordinary shares
Price(s) per share (p)
Volume(s)
€2.435
21,500
d.
Aggregated information
e.
Date of the transaction
30/06/2025
f.
Place of the transaction
Nasdaq First North Growth Market
