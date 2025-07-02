Hut 8 Corp.: Hut 8 Secures Five-Year Capacity Contracts with IESO for 310 MW of Power Generation Assets

Contracts expected to deliver stable cash flows backed by investment-grade offtake to Hut 8's Power segment

MIAMI, July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hut 8 Corp. (Nasdaq | TSX: HUT) ("Hut 8" or the "Company"), an energy infrastructure platform integrating power, digital infrastructure, and compute at scale to fuel next-generation, energy-intensive use cases such as Bitcoin mining and high-performance computing, today announced that each of its four natural gas-fired power plants in Ontario (collectively, the "Portfolio") has been awarded a five-year capacity contract with the Ontario Independent Electricity System Operator ("IESO"). The Portfolio is owned and operated by Far North Power Corp. ("Far North"), an entity formed by Hut 8 and Macquarie Equipment Finance Ltd. ("Macquarie"), a subsidiary of Macquarie Group Limited, a global financial services group.

The contracts were awarded to Far North following successful bids submitted into the competitive IESO Medium-Term 2 ("MT2") capacity auction and will commence on May 1, 2026. The contracted assets total 310 MW of nameplate capacity across four sites: Iroquois Falls, Kingston, Kapuskasing, and North Bay. The contracts include a weighted average capacity payment of approximately CAD $530 per MW-business day in Year 1 with partial inflation indexation that allows for potential increases over time.

"Securing these contracts is a testament to the commercial and regulatory fluency of our power-native team," said Asher Genoot, CEO of Hut 8. "It reflects our proactive approach to portfolio management and our focus on identifying value-accretive opportunities to maximize returns on our Power assets."

"This milestone for Far North is affirmation of the business and our relationship with Hut 8," said Joshua Stevens, Managing Director in Macquarie Group's Commodities and Global Markets business. "These contracts position the Far North power plants in Ontario for long-term relevance in a capacity-constrained power market, demonstrating the value we strive to bring as a capital provider."

Transaction Highlights

Creditworthy Offtaker: Government-backed counterparty rated AA3 (Positive) by Moody's

Government-backed counterparty rated AA3 (Positive) by Moody's Cash Flow Stabilization: Transition from short-term seasonal capacity agreements to fixed five-year contracts enhances revenue certainty and reduces earnings volatility

Transition from short-term seasonal capacity agreements to fixed five-year contracts enhances revenue certainty and reduces earnings volatility Upside Potential: Additional cash flow potential through energy sales into the Ontario market, where IESO projects 75% electricity demand growth by 2050 and a capacity shortfall of up to 5.8 GW by 2030, supporting increased reliance on existing dispatchable assets



About Hut 8

Hut 8 Corp. is an energy infrastructure platform integrating power, digital infrastructure, and compute at scale to fuel next-generation, energy-intensive use cases such as Bitcoin mining and high-performance computing. We take a power-first, innovation-driven approach to developing, commercializing, and operating the critical infrastructure that underpins the breakthrough technologies of today and tomorrow. Our platform spans 1,020 megawatts of energy capacity under management across 15 sites in the United States and Canada: five Bitcoin mining, hosting, and Managed Services sites in Alberta, New York, and Texas, five high performance computing data centers in British Columbia and Ontario, four power generation assets in Ontario, and one non-operational site in Alberta. For more information, visit www.hut8.com and follow us on X at @Hut8Corp.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release includes "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities laws and United States securities laws, respectively (collectively, "forward-looking information"). All information, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release that address activities, events, or developments that Hut 8 expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including statements relating to the commencement date of the MT2 contracts, the pricing and other terms of the MT2 contracts, the upside and additional cash flow potential through energy sales into the Ontario market anticipated, and the benefits to Hut 8 and Far North of the MT2 contracts, and other such matters is forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is often identified by the words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "allow", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "predict", "can", "might", "potential", "predict", "is designed to", "likely," or similar expressions.

Statements containing forward-looking information are not historical facts, but instead represent management's expectations, estimates, and projections regarding future events based on certain material factors and assumptions at the time the statement was made. While considered reasonable by Hut 8 as of the date of this press release, such statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including, but not limited to, failure of critical systems; geopolitical, social, economic, and other events and circumstances; competition from current and future competitors; risks related to power requirements; cybersecurity threats and breaches; hazards and operational risks; changes in leasing arrangements; Internet-related disruptions; dependence on key personnel; having a limited operating history; attracting and retaining customers; entering into new offerings or lines of business; price fluctuations and rapidly changing technologies; construction of new data centers, data center expansions, or data center redevelopment; predicting facility requirements; strategic alliances or joint ventures; operating and expanding internationally; failing to grow hashrate; purchasing miners; relying on third-party mining pool service providers; uncertainty in the development and acceptance of the Bitcoin network; Bitcoin halving events; competition from other methods of investing in Bitcoin; concentration of Bitcoin holdings; hedging transactions; potential liquidity constraints; legal, regulatory, governmental, and technological uncertainties; physical risks related to climate change; involvement in legal proceedings; trading volatility; and other risks described from time to time in Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. In particular, see the Company's recent and upcoming annual and quarterly reports and other continuous disclosure documents, which are available under the Company's EDGAR profile at www.sec.gov and SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Hut 8 Corp. Investor Relations

Sue Ennis

ir@hut8.com

Hut 8 Corp. Public Relations

Gautier Lemyze-Young

media@hut8.com