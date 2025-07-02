

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's unemployment rate increased unexpectedly in May to the highest level in nearly a year, data published by the statistical office Istat showed on Wednesday.



The seasonally adjusted jobless rate climbed to 6.5 percent in May from 6.1 percent in April. Meanwhile, economists had expected the rate to fall slightly to 6.0 percent.



Further, this was the highest rate since June 2024, when it was 6.7 percent.



In the corresponding month last year, the unemployment rate was 6.6 percent.



The number of unemployed people increased by 80,000 to 1.691 million in May compared to the previous month.



Data also showed that the employment rate stood at 62.9 percent in May, up from 62.7 percent in April.



