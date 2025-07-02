

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks are up in positive territory on Wednesday after back-to-back losses, with investors making some selective buying while closely watching the trade negotiations after U.S. President Donald Trump ruled out the possibility of any extension beyond the July 9 deadline for reciprocal tariffs.



Invetors are also awaiting ECB President Christine Lagarde's speech at the central bank's forum in Portugal later today.



The benchmark DAX 30, which climbed to 23,823.69 earlier in the session, was up 33.39 points or 0.14% at 23,750.80 a little while ago.



Auto stocks are among the notable gainers. BMW is rising about 3.5%, Volkswagen is gaining 2.5%, Porsche is up 2.35% and Mercedes-Benz is advancing 2.3%. Daimler Truck Holding and Porsche Automobil Holding are up 1.8% and 1.7%, respectively.



Infineon Technologies is advancing 2.3%. BASF, Commerzbank, Adidas, Deutsche Bank, Continental, Sartorius, Siemens Healthineers and Munich RE are up 1.2 to 2%. Siemens and Heidelberg Materials are also notably higher.



Deutsche Boerse and Zalando are down 1.7% and 1.6%, respectively. Qiagen, Vonovia and SAP are declining 1.2 to 1.4%. E.ON and Bayer are also down in negative territory.



