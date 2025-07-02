Vancouver, British Columbia and San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - July 2, 2025) - CyberCatch Holdings, Inc. (TSXV: CYBE) (OTCQB: CYBHF) ("CyberCatch' or the "Company"), a cybersecurity company offering an AI-enabled platform solution for compliance and cyber risk mitigation, is pleased to announce it has joined forces with a strategic reseller partner to drive large sales to U.S. government agencies serving critical infrastructure sectors of the U.S. economy.

For security and confidentiality reasons, the name and details of the reseller partner are not disclosed for now, however, it is a strategic reseller of best-in-class technology solutions to various U.S. government agencies with long-term contracts and relationships.

"CyberCatch is delighted to join forces and accelerate sales of our unique solution to U.S. government agencies serving critical infrastructures via the existing contracts already in place by the reseller partner. We expect to close several multi-million-dollar contracts with large annual recurring revenues from this strategic relationship and together make a difference in cyber risk mitigation," said Sai Huda, CEO.

"Partnering with world-class sales distributors is a key strategy to accelerate sales and growth for CyberCatch and this is the first of several we will be announcing to take advantage of emerging opportunities in select vertical markets and accelerate business growth," continued Huda.

To learn more about CyberCatch's innovative solution and watch demo, visit CyberCatch.

About CyberCatch

CyberCatch Holdings, Inc. (TSXV: CYBE) (OTCQB: CYBHF) provides a proprietary, AI-enabled Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution that provides continuous compliance and cyber risk mitigation to organizations in critical segments, so they can be safe from cyber threats. The CyberCatch platform focuses on solving the root cause of why cyberattacks are successful: security holes from control deficiencies. It first helps implement all mandated and necessary controls, then the platform automatically and continuously tests the controls from three dimensions (outside-in, inside-out and social engineering) to find control failures so one can fix them promptly to stay compliant and safe from attackers. Learn more at: https://www.cybercatch.com.

