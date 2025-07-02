Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 2, 2025) - Kuya Silver Corporation (CSE: KUYA) (OTCQB: KUYAF) (FSE: 6MR1) ("Kuya" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Sheila Magallon as Chief Financial Officer effective immediately. Ms. Magallon succeeds Mr. Stephen Peters whom the Company thanks for his contributions. Mr. Peters will remain with Kuya's finance team in a consultancy role.

Ms. Magallon is a seasoned Chartered Professional Accountant with over 20 years of experience in the mining industry. She brings a solid foundation in financial reporting, internal controls, strategic planning, treasury management, and change management. Her career has been marked by a consistent track record of optimizing operations for Canadian mining companies with projects across Latin America and Europe, including Chile, Mexico, Colombia, Brazil, and Spain.

Most recently, Ms. Magallon served as CFO and Corporate Secretary of ATEX Resources. Prior to that, she was Vice President of Finance at GCM Mining, where she played a pivotal role in the company's merger with Aris Mining. She has also held senior finance roles at Detour Gold, Torex Gold Resources, Primero Mining, and Largo Resources.

"We are excited to welcome Sheila to the Kuya leadership team," said Mr. David Stein, President and CEO of Kuya. "Her depth of experience with Canadian public mining companies with international operations, especially in Latin America, and her proven ability to support growth will be invaluable to the Company as we advance our strategic plan to build the next high-margin silver producer."

About Kuya Silver Corporation

Kuya is a Canadian-based, growth-oriented mining company with a focus on silver. Kuya operates the Bethania silver mine in Peru, while developing district-scale silver projects in mining-friendly jurisdictions including Peru and Canada.

