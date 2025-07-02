Faraday Copper Corp.: Faraday Copper Receives Bureau of Land Management Approval for Exploration Plan of Operations at its Copper Creek Project

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / July 2, 2025 / Faraday Copper Corp. ("Faraday" or the "Company") (TSX:FDY)(OTCQX:CPPKF) is pleased to announce an important milestone for the Copper Creek Project, located in Arizona ("Copper Creek"), with the approval of the Exploration Plan of Operations ("EPO") by the Bureau of Land Management ("BLM"). The BLM published the final Environmental Assessment, and finding of no significant impact ("FONSI") and issued a related Decision Record approving the EPO on June 30, 2025.

Paul Harbidge, President and CEO, commented, "The EPO approval of up to 67 drill pads is a major catalyst to unlock further value and advance Copper Creek. This approval enables the drilling of numerous untested breccias within the American Eagle area, where recent drilling intersected many mineralized breccias and highlighted the potential for a large, near-surface resource to be defined. In addition, the approval enables drilling of entirely new and untested targets, as well as further infill and step-out opportunities at existing resource areas."

"I'd like to thank the BLM for their hard work in finalizing the approval and look forward to continuing to work with them in the future."

Exploration Plan of Operations

The EPO includes up to 67 drill pads located on Federal land (Figure 1): 48 drill pads in or near the American Eagle area and the southern portion of the Mammoth resource area; 10 drill pads in or near other existing resource areas at Old Reliable, Globe, Copper Prince and Copper Giant; and 9 drill pads that enable reconnaissance drilling on previously untested targets.



Next Steps

With the approved EPO, the Phase IV drill program is expected to commence in the third quarter of this year.

Further, the Company remains on track to deliver an updated Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") and Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") during the third quarter of 2025. The updated MRE will incorporate approximately 40,000 metres of incremental drilling completed during the Phase II and Phase III programs.

Figure 1: Plan View Showing Drill Pads and Selected Surface Geology

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Faraday's VP Exploration, Dr. Thomas Bissig, P. Geo., and VP, Projects and Evaluations, Zach Allwright, P.Eng., who are considered a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

About Faraday Copper

Faraday Copper is an exploration company focused on advancing its flagship copper project in Arizona, U.S. The Copper Creek Project is one of the largest undeveloped copper projects in North America with significant district scale exploration potential. The Company is well-funded to deliver on its key milestones and benefits from a management team and board of directors with senior mining company experience and expertise. Faraday trades on the TSX under the symbol "FDY".

For additional information please contact:

Stacey Pavlova, CFA

Vice President, Investor Relations & Communications

Faraday Copper Corp.

E-mail: info@faradaycopper.com

Website: www.faradaycopper.com

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this news release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking statements" and are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and are necessarily based on estimates and assumptions that are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Faraday to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements and forward-looking information specifically include, but are not limited to, statements concerning the exploration potential of the Copper Creek property and the timing of the MRE and PEA.

Although Faraday believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements should not be in any way construed as guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include without limitation: market prices for metals; the conclusions of detailed feasibility and technical analyses; lower than expected grades and quantities of mineral resources; receipt of regulatory approval; receipt of shareholder approval; mining rates and recovery rates; significant capital requirements; price volatility in the spot and forward markets for commodities; fluctuations in rates of exchange; taxation; controls, regulations and political or economic developments in the countries in which Faraday does or may carry on business; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, competition; loss of key employees; rising costs of labour, supplies, fuel and equipment; actual results of current exploration or reclamation activities; accidents; labour disputes; defective title to mineral claims or property or contests over claims to mineral properties; unexpected delays and costs inherent to consulting and accommodating rights of Indigenous peoples and other groups; risks, uncertainties and unanticipated delays associated with obtaining and maintaining necessary licenses, permits and authorizations and complying with permitting requirements, including those associated with the Copper Creek property; and uncertainties with respect to any future acquisitions by Faraday. In addition, there are risks and hazards associated with the business of mineral exploration, development and mining, including environmental events and hazards, industrial accidents, unusual or unexpected formations, pressures, cave-ins, flooding and the risk of inadequate insurance or inability to obtain insurance to cover these risks as well as "Risk Factors" included in Faraday's disclosure documents filed on and available at www.sedarplus.ca.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in any jurisdiction to any person to whom it is unlawful to make such an offer or solicitation in such jurisdiction. This press release is not, and under no circumstances is to be construed as, a prospectus, an offering memorandum, an advertisement or a public offering of securities in Faraday in Canada, the United States or any other jurisdiction. No securities commission or similar authority in Canada or in the United States has reviewed or in any way passed upon this press release, and any representation to the contrary is an offence.

SOURCE: Faraday Copper Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/faraday-copper-receives-bureau-of-land-management-approval-for-exploration-plan-o-1043571