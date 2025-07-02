

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The euro area unemployment rate increased slightly in May, Eurostat reported Wednesday.



The jobless rate stood at a seasonally adjusted 6.3 percent in May, up slightly from 6.2 percent in April. In the corresponding period last year, the unemployment rate was 6.4 percent.



Data showed that 10.830 million people in the euro area were unemployed. Compared to April, unemployment increased by 54,000. On a yearly basis, the number of people out of work fell by 168,000.



The youth unemployment rate in the currency bloc was 14.4 percent in May versus 14.3 percent in April.



The overall unemployment rate in the EU was 5.9 percent in May, stable compared with April and down from 6.0 percent in May 2024.



