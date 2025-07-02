

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's unemployment rate remained stable in June after falling in the previous two months, preliminary data from the Central Statistics Office showed on Wednesday.



The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate came in at 4.0 percent in June, the same as in May. In the corresponding month last year, the rate was 4.4 percent.



The number of unemployed declined to 117,900 in June from 118,400 in May. A year ago, it was 126,100.



Ireland's youth unemployment rate, which applies to the 15-24 age group, dropped to 10.7 percent in June from 11.0 percent a month ago.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News