

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen weakened against other major currencies in the European session on Wednesday.



The yen fell to a record low of 181.94 against the Swiss franc and a 2-day low of 144.25 against the U.S. dollar, from early highs of 181.29 and 143.33, respectively.



Against the euro and the pound, the yen slid to 169.79 and 197.55 from early highs of 169.21 and 197.02, respectively.



Against the Australia, the New Zealand and the Canadian dollars, the yen edged down to 94.69, 87.69 and 105.67 from early highs of 94.32, 87.37 and 105.09, respectively.



If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 182.00 against the franc, 146.00 against the greenback, 170.00 against the euro, 199.00 against the pound, 95.00 against the aussie, 88.00 against the kiwi and 107.00 against the loonie.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News