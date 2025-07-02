First Co-Digestion System in Italy Will Combine Source-Separated Organics and Wastewater Sludge

Anaergia Inc. ("Anaergia", the "Company", "us", or "our") (TSX:ANRG; OTCQX:ANRGF), through its subsidiary, Anaergia S.r.l., entered into a binding agreement with RDR S.p.A. ("RDR"), a leading Italian engineering and construction firm, that has been awarded a public tender by ASA Livorno, operator of the municipal wastewater treatment plant in the City of Livorno, Tuscany.

Anaergia is to supply capital equipment for the Livorno facility, enabling the plant to co-digest food waste and other source-separated organics ("SSO") with wastewater sludge to produce renewable biomethane. This project is to be Italy's first facility to combine these streams for biogas production.

Construction is already underway, with the system expected to be fully operational by December 2026. The total investment in this project is to be approximately C$25 million, and Anaergia expects to recognize revenues of C$3.2 million.

"We are pleased to be partnering with Anaergia on this groundbreaking project for ASA Livorno," said Francesco Freddo, Head of Commercial Department of RDR. "Anaergia's proven experience in anaerobic digestion and its expertise in co-digesting organics with wastewater sludge make it the ideal technology partner for this innovative system."

"While Anaergia's long-standing experience in Italy and in co-digestion globally is well established, we're especially excited to deliver Italy's very first co-digestion plant," stated Assaf Onn, CEO of Anaergia. "Leveraging our global expertise with our proven solutions, this project exemplifies how we turn complementary waste streams into valuable energy resources, helping Livorno, and the planet, move toward a sustainable future."

About ASA Livorno

ASA Livorno is a utility providing integrated water services in the Province of Livorno, in the Region of Tuscany. ASA Livorno is part of Azienda Servizi Ambientali S.p.A ("ASA"), an integrated water service provider and gas distributor, which considers water resources and methane gas to be fundamental assets for life and the development of the planet. In order for these resources to be available in adequate quantities for future generations, the company works to optimize the efficiency and the effectiveness of the processes it utilizes.

For additional information on ASA, please see: https://www.asaspa.it/

About RDR

RDR S.p.A., is a leader in the integrated water sector, specializing in the design, construction, management, maintenance and commissioning of aqueduct works and of water treatment plants. RDR's Plant Design and Construction Division benefits from considerable experience, acquired over the years of activity and it is able to provide a wide range of services to meet specific customer needs.

For additional information on RDR please see: https://www.rdr.it/

About Anaergia

Anaergia is a pioneering technology company in the renewable natural gas (RNG) sector, with over 250 patents dedicated to converting organic waste into sustainable solutions such as RNG, fertilizer, and water. We are committed to addressing a significant source of greenhouse gases (GHGs) through cost-effective processes. Our proprietary technologies, combined with our engineering expertise and vast experience in facility design, construction, and operation, position Anaergia as a leader in the RNG industry. With a proven track record of delivering hundreds of innovative projects over the past decade, we are well-equipped to tackle today's critical resource recovery challenges through diverse project delivery methods. As one of the few companies worldwide offering an integrated portfolio of end-to-end solutions, we effectively combine solid waste processing, wastewater treatment, organics recovery, high-efficiency anaerobic digestion, and biomethane production. Additionally, we operate RNG facilities owned by both third parties and Anaergia. This comprehensive approach not only reduces environmental impact but also significantly lowers costs associated with waste and wastewater treatment while mitigating GHG emissions.

For additional information on Anaergia please see: www.anaergia.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflects Anaergia's current expectations regarding future events, including but not limited to, counterparty contractual performance, and the capability of the Company's technology and performance with respect to the project objectives. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions, including, but not limited to counterparty contractual performance, the timing of construction of the new facility, the expected volume of SSO, the expected production of biomethane, the total investment and expected revenues of the project, the capability of the Company's technology and performance with respect to the project objectives, and the sufficient sourcing of food waste and power generation. The Company is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual information form for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, and under "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's most recent management's discussion and analysis. Actual results could differ materially from those projected herein. Anaergia does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required under applicable securities laws. Additional information on these and other factors that could affect Anaergia's operations or financial results are included in Anaergia's reports on file with Canadian regulatory authorities.

