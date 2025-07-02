Reno, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - July 2, 2025) - Scandium International Mining Corp. (TSXV: SCY) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that at its annual general meeting of the shareholders held on June 27, 2025, all resolutions put to the shareholders were passed. At the meeting, shareholders approved setting the number of directors at four and re-electing all of management's director nominees, as listed in the management proxy circular dated May 20, 2025, to the Board of Directors to serve until the next annual general meeting. In addition, shareholders approved the re-appointment of Davidson & Company LLP as the Company's auditor and approved the Company's 2025 Equity Incentive Plan.

A total of 125,974,787 or 35.30% of the Company's issued and outstanding shares were represented at the Meeting. The election of directors was approved by a majority vote of shareholders as follows:

Motions Votes for Votes withheld Number Percent Number Percent William B. Harris 109,216,833 94.57% 6,270,768 5.43% James R. Rothwell 109,286,833 94.63% 6,200,768 5.37% Peter B. Evensen 105,947,611 91.74% 9,539,990 8.26% R. Christian Evensen 105,947,611 91.74% 9,539,990 8.26%

